‘Almost schizophrenic’: Judge rips DOJ approach to Jan. 6 prosecutions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A federal judge thrashed the Justice Department on Thursday for offering “petty offense” plea deals to Jan. 6 defendants who she said tarnished America’s reputation in the world and enabled violent rioters to threaten the peaceful transfer of power — even if they committed no violence themselves.

Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the federal District Court in Washington, D.C., said prosecutors appeared “almost schizophrenic” in describing the insurrection in extreme terms but then settling for second-tier misdemeanor plea agreements with dozens of defendants.

“This is a muddled approach by the government,” said Howell, an appointee of President Barack Obama. “I’m trying to make sense of the government’s position here.”

Howell then made clear that she considered all participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach — which the Justice Department now estimates at 2,000 to 2,500 people — enablers of an assault against the republic.

“The damage to the reputation of our democracy, which is usually held up around the world … that reputation suffered because of Jan. 6,” Howell said, noting that the mob chased lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence into hiding, and sent staffers ducking under their desks for cover.

“The rioters attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 were not mere trespassers engaging in protected First Amendment conduct or protests,” Howell added. “They were not merely disorderly, as countless videos show the mob that attacked the Capitol was violent. Everyone participating in the mob contributed to that violence.”

Howell’s harsh words for the Justice Department came as she sentenced Jack Griffith of Tennessee to three years probation for breaching the Capitol for about 10 minutes on Jan. 6 amid the broader attack. Prosecutors had asked for a three-month jail term for Griffith, who faced a maximum of six months on the charge he pleaded guilty to, of “parading” or demonstrating inside the Capitol.

Howell’s decision was a highly anticipated milestone in the wide-ranging prosecution of more than 700 Jan. 6 defendants. She has taken a leading role in pressing prosecutors to consider the broader threat to democracy that the riot presented when considering charges and punishment for participants. And her words, as the chief of the District Court blocks from the Capitol, often carry more weight than those of her colleagues. She has consistently expressed alarm and skepticism about prosecutors’ ginger language and approach to some of the initial cases before her court — and she attributed public “confusion” about the seriousness of the Capitol attack to the government’s approach.

“After all that scorching rhetoric ... the government goes on to describe the rioters who got through the police lines and got into the building as ‘those who trespassed,’” Howell said. “This was no mere trespass.”

The judge indicated she considered the sentence she imposed on Griffith relatively light, but said it was the result of prosecutors’ decisions to resolve his case and others. Howell said there was a disconnect between the nearly apocalyptic language prosecutors have used in court filings about the Jan. 6 attack and what she called the “most minimal” charges the government settled for in plea deals.

“I don’t think it’s any secret to say that federal judges rarely deal with Class B petty offenses. This is not our normal diet of criminal conduct,” Howell said, adding that such crimes are typically resolved with “a $50 ticket.”

Howell said there were indications that prosecutors had displayed “sort of an evolving, changing position” in their sentencing recommendations related to Jan. 6. But she noted that federal law requires judges to avoid unwarranted disparities when sentencing defendants for similar conduct.

Howell also noted that the decision to allow many defendants to plead to petty offenses essentially stripped judges of the ability to alter the $500 restitution the government has agreed to in those cases.

“From where I sit, my hands are tied with respect to restitution,” the judge said.

Howell noted that even if every rioter paid the $500, it would amount to about $300,000, which she called “barely a drop in the bucket.” She estimated that the total cost of the riot — based on government spending to reimburse law enforcement agencies and repair damage to the Capitol — exceeded $560 million.

At one point, the judge asked whether officials as high as Attorney General Merrick Garland had weighed in on the sentences to be pursued in Capitol riot cases.

“I’m not aware of the specifics of how plea agreements have been run up the chain. I know they have been,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamie Carter said.

During the lengthy sentencing hearing, Howell also emphasized that some of the judges have felt “played” by defendants who received light sentences by expressing remorse, only to recant after their cases were resolved. Howell specifically referenced the case of Anna Morgan-Lloyd, who took to Fox News after her sentence and said she didn’t witness any violence at the Capitol.

Morgan-Lloyd’s attorney Heather Shaner — who also represents Griffith — told Howell that Morgan-Lloyd was “played” by Fox host Laura Ingraham.

“It wasn’t a lack of remorse. It was her stupidity to go on that forum,” Shaner said of her client. “I felt humiliated, I felt betrayed.”

Griffith addressed Howell to express regret for his actions and suggest he never wished violence upon those in the Capitol — despite his embrace of pro-Trump election conspiracy theories and encouragement of those storming the building. But Howell said his contrition couldn’t be trusted, considering he has never repudiated his belief that the election was stolen and appeared driven to criminal conduct by misinformation.

“You’re not a lemming, Mr. Griffith,” she said. “You can think for yourself.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man charged with having gun, linked to car that dumped body in Kansas City homicide

    The homicide victim’s body was found in a plastic container, “wrapped in black tape,” police said.

  • BLM chapter calls for resignation of sheriff charged with lying about Black news deliveryman

    A chapter of Black Lives Matter in Washington State is calling for the resignation of a white county sheriff who […] The post BLM chapter calls for resignation of sheriff charged with lying about Black news deliveryman appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Negotiating from the left, Pramila Jayapal now at the center of Joe Biden's agenda

    As Congress met in January 2017 to certify Donald Trump's presidential victory, a new lawmaker rose to object and was quickly gaveled to silence by Vice President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat, who said, "It's over." These days Representative Pramila Jayapal cannot so easily be dismissed. Now-President Biden was back https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-give-update-democrats-spending-plans-before-europe-trip-source-2021-10-28 in the Capitol on Thursday to try to save his domestic agenda, and as leader of the left-wing Congressional Progressive Caucus, Jayapal now has the clout to send trillion-dollar investments in transportation and safety-net programs to passage or down to defeat.

  • Vacancy gives Inslee pick of Washington’s next secretary of state

    Washington state Secretary of State Kim Wyman announced Tuesday she is resigning her position to join the Biden administration.

  • Louisiana senators to review State Police use-of-force rules

    The Louisiana Senate has created a special committee to dig into complaints about the use of excessive force by the State Police, after troopers were documented in a series of beatings of Black men that have drawn attention from federal investigators. Two senators from Baton Rouge will lead the work: Republican Sen. Franklin Foil will be chairman, and Democratic Sen. Cleo Fields will work as vice chairman. Foil intends to hold the panel’s first meeting in December.

  • Reckless driver taunts Milwaukee police, community and MPD respond

    Milwaukee, Milwaukee police, driver, racing, reckless driver, reckless driving, speeding

  • Young Woman Whose Parents Said Was ‘Volatile’ At 12 Thanks Dr. Phil For The Help She Received

    Aneska was 12 when her parents, Melanie and Dave, wrote to the producers at Dr. Phil desperate for help with her aggressive behavior. “She’s uncontrollable. Very volatile,” said her father, Dave, at the time. Melanie noted that Aneska was holding the family in “a constant state of crisis.” Watch: “We’re Terrified of Our Beautiful, Charismatic, Cunning, Explosively-Violent 12-Year-Old Daughter” That was in season 14. Today, 18-year-old Aneska says her life is great. She says she is about to graduate high school, her relationship with her family is strong, and she’s no longer experiencing the anger and out-of-control behaviors of the past. “If it wasn’t for you, God knows what would have happened,” says Aneska to Dr. Phil. Hear more about Aneska’s journey in the video above. Want to see more guest updates? The conclusion of this two-part episode, “Dr. Phil: 20 Years Changing Lives,” airs Wednesday. Check your local listing for air times. Want to be part of the virtual audience? Click here.

  • Kings' defense holds Suns' Devin Booker, Chris Paul in check

    The Kings faced off against two of the NBA's best guards, and continued a promising trend as they improved to 2-2.

  • ‘The Fix Was In’: DOJ Takes on Chicken Insiders in Price-Fixing Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- “The fix was in.” That’s what the Justice Department charged against major players in the U.S. chicken industry as a hotly anticipated criminal antitrust trial got underway in Denver this week. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeAt the heart of the matter

  • 2 people accused of Oklahoma restaurant rampage that left 1 injured

    Police say the two women broke cups, plates and other items within the restaurant, then threw a plate at one person’s head. They allegedly became upset after a problem with their food.

  • Trudeau roils Canada's oil patch naming Greenpeace activist as climate chief

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday sparked concern in the country's oil patch and hope among green advocates when he named two men with strong environmental records to lead his government's fight against climate change. Steven Guilbeault was named environment and climate change minister as part of a major Cabinet shuffle following September's vote, which handed Trudeau a third victory since 2015, albeit with a minority in the House of Commons. Jonathan Wilkinson, who spent two decades in the green tech sector and then served as predecessor to Guilbeault for two years, took over as minister of natural resources.

  • Jan. 6 committee plans to subpoena the lawyer who advised Trump on how to get Pence to overturn the election

    The lawyer John Eastman had told Trump's legal team that then-VP Mike Pence could reject votes cast for Biden.

  • White House framework drops penalizing fossil fuels in $555 billion worth of climate provisions

    The White House announced a $1.75 trillion framework for President Joe Biden's social welfare spending plan that includes a number of top Democratic priorities for reducing the use of fossil fuels and bringing down carbon emissions — but without many of the provisions penalizing the use of fossil fuels.

  • A Republican Senator Dressed His Dogs as Kyrsten Sinema and Mitch McConnell for Halloween

    The bipartisan, dog-friendly event is held annually in the Dirksen Senate Office Building

  • Facing lawsuit, DeSantis sets special elections for South Florida legislative races

    Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday night scheduled special elections for three South Florida legislative seats that will become vacant in January, after waiting months to do so and recently being sued over the inaction.

  • Democratic billionaires tax on the rocks just hours after it was unveiled

    A Democratic proposal to tax the unrealized gains of billionaires is in danger of dying the same day it was proposed.

  • Russell Westbrook confronts Darius Bazley for late dunk in Thunder win over Lakers

    The Lakers blew a 26-point lead to the lowly Thunder.

  • Twitter data shows that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were targeted with coordinated harassment

    A recent study found that 83 Twitter accounts were responsible for approximately 70% of the hate content aimed at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

  • Rare plea for help as China's zero tolerance for COVID hits border town

    A former vice mayor of a Chinese town on the border with Myanmar lamented local lockdowns and disruptions caused by repeated COVID-19 outbreaks and wrote a rare plea for a "strong" helping hand from Beijing. Ruili, in the province of Yunnan, has faced some of the toughest curbs in the country under Beijing's zero-tolerance policy, as a key international transit point for southwest China, following multiple outbreaks since last year. China's border towns, faced with a higher risk of infection from overseas and many equipped with relatively few resources, have tended to suffer more severe disruptions than richer cities.

  • ‘The playing field will never be even without it’ — Paid family leave cut from Biden’s plan and advocates are crushed

    America went into the pandemic as the only highly developed country without a national paid family leave policy, and it looks like it’s going to stay in that spot for the foreseeable future. Thursday’s stripped-down version of a bill strengthening the social safety net includes money for initiatives such as free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, another year of enhanced child tax credit payments and the extension of expanded tax credits pegged to health care costs. At one time, the plan was 12 weeks of paid leave, then down to four weeks.