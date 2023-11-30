It's almost snowplow season in Arizona. Here's how ADOT drivers prepare for winter

With winter on the horizon, the Arizona Department of Transportation has snowplow drivers practicing on simulators throughout the state aimed to stay sharp.

ADOT said the state relies on its employees to operate 200 individual snowplows that clear highways when snowstorms roll into the northern parts of the state.

Specialty snowplow simulators, which are located at ADOT facilities in Flagstaff, Kingman, Holbrook, Phoenix and Tucson, allow operators to mimic many different conditions on Arizona roads.

“These simulators help us to train our employees at a fraction of the cost that it would be if they were to take a plow out, spend funds on fuel and risk damaging equipment,” said Mario Ortega, ADOT training delivery manager in a Tuesday news release.

The 2021-2022 winter weather season saw ADOT spend nearly $13.8 million and 66,000 manhours on winter operations, according to the news release.

The simulators were able to mimic many different conditions such as day and night driving, along with hazardous conditions that affect visibility like rain or fog.

The simulation also provides physical responses so the driver can feel what it's like to drive over a railroad track or an icy highway, according to the ADOT news release.

Snowplow operators for ADOT have a commercial driver's license and were required to complete a refresher class using the simulation every year.

ADOT said drivers can do their part to keep roadways safe for everyone including snowplow operators.

ADOT reminded drivers to always stay at least four car lengths behind a snowplow and to never attempt to pass the large snowplows while on the highway.

Harsh winters tore up Arizona roads: ADOT is spending $50.5M for extensive repairs

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona snowplow drivers prepare for winter with this simulator