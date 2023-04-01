Almost a third of Brazilians disapprove of Lula, poll shows

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia
5
Reuters
·1 min read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Almost a third of Brazilians disapprove of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, putting the leftist leader at about the same level of unpopularity as his right-wing predecessor Jair Bolsonaro during the first three months of his presidency, a poll cited by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo showed on Saturday.

Lula, who took office in January after narrowly defeating Bolsonaro in an election last October, has the approval of 38% of Brazilians, with 29% disapproving of his performance, according to a Datafolha survey.

Bolsonaro, who served as president from 2019 to the end of 2022, never formally conceded defeat to Lula. On Jan. 8, barely a week after Lula began his third term as president, Bolsonaro supporters stormed government buildings in the federal capital Brasilia to protest the election result.

After about three months in self-imposed exile in the United States, Bolsonaro returned to Brazil this week.

Datafolha interviewed 2,028 people on Wednesday and Thursday in 126 cities. The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus two percentage points.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Bolsonaro back in Brazil to lead Lula opposition

    STORY: A crowd of chanting supporters welcomed Brazil’s far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro back to the country on Thursday, after he spent three months in the United States following his election loss.But the turnout at the airport was considerably smaller than expected by police, prompting one Brazilian cabinet member to call Bolsonaro’s reception a "flop" that showed his weak leadership. Bolsonaro never formally conceded defeat in last year's election against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva – commonly known as Lula – and has vowed to lead the opposition to Lula's government. The 68-year-old shook hands as he arrived at the headquarters of the Liberal Party in Brasilia and once there, spoke in a live webcast, saying that conservatives controlled Congress and that Lula's minority government would not be able to “do what it liked with the future of our country," adding: “It is with great pride that I return."Late last year, the former leader left Brazil for the United States two days before he was due to hand over the presidential sash to Lula on Jan. 1. He said he needed rest, but critics say he was trying to avoid over a dozen legal investigations he may face in Brazil.They include his alleged role in encouraging supporters to storm government buildings in Jan. 8 riots that recalled the 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Bolsonaro, who holds former U.S. President Donald Trump as his political idol, attended the Conservative Political Action Conference this month in Washington where he questioned the result of the October election narrowly won by Lula. He said his mission in Brazil was "still not over."

  • Brazil's Lula reschedules China trip for April 11-14

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who last week had to cancel a visit to China after coming down with pneumonia, has rescheduled the trip to April 11-14, his office said Friday.He canceled his original trip last Saturday, the day he was initially due to leave, after being diagnosed with what his office called "mild pneumonia."

  • Britain to get floating gas terminals in energy security boost

    Floating gas terminals are to be anchored off Britain's coast under plans being worked on to boost energy security. Government officials say they are working to support firms who want to install the vessels in the UK, as part of efforts to avoid a repeat of this winter’s energy crisis. It would bolster the UK’s capacity to import from around the world, potentially making it less exposed to gas market shocks as domestic supplies fall.

  • ‘White Lives Matter’ member arrested for firebombing church over drag show

    Drag shows becoming increasing targets of right-wing vigilantes and Republican lawmakers

  • Lula endorses Brazil's bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup

    Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has endorsed the country's bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, which would be the the first ever held in Latin America. Lula was joined by the president of the Brazilian soccer confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, and Sports Minister Ana Moser at an official ceremony Thursday to confirm the bid. Rodrigues and Moser have been working to form a bid that is yet to be delivered to FIFA.

  • Donald Trump indictment timeline: From Stormy Daniels 'hush money' payments to New York grand jury vote

    How Trump's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels and hush money payments to the porn star before the 2016 election led to his New York indictment.

  • Shadowy brokers walk off with billions in Venezuelan oil

    One startup lists as its address a small home in a working-class district in Venezuela's capital whose owner has never heard of the firm. The purge began this month when authorities arrested 21 business people and senior officials as part of an investigation into missing payments for oil. Corruption has long plagued Venezuela — the OPEC nation was the fourth-most corrupt in the world in the latest rankings by Transparency International — but those in positions of power are rarely held accountable.

  • What Social Security Could Look Like in 2035

    The future of Social Security remains uncertain, forcing people to ask questions like, "Will Social Security run out?" According to the 2022 annual report from the Social Security board of trustees,...

  • Cannabis: Verano is in a ‘thriving mode’ despite SAFE banking, regulation headwinds, CEO explains

    Verano Holdings CEO George Archos joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cannabis industry and regulation.

  • Social Security is in jeopardy of cutting benefits in just a decade, and no one's stepping in to fix it

    The latest trustees report finds Social Security won't be able to pay full benefits in just 10 years or so. But Republicans haven't done anything yet.

  • Munitions, anti-tank rockets in next $2.6 billion US pledge for Ukraine -sources

    A new $2.6 billion U.S. military aid package that could include air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks for Ukraine's fight against Russia is expected to be announced as soon as Monday, three U.S. officials said on Friday. A half a dozen types of munitions, including tank munitions, are also expected to be on the list of equipment that could be finalized over this weekend, the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said, adding that the dollar amount and specific equipment in the package could change. Also slated for inclusion were precision aerial munitions, bridging equipment Ukraine would use to assault Russian positions, recovery vehicles to help disabled heavy equipment like tanks and additional rounds for NASAMS air defenses that the U.S. and allies have given to Kyiv.

  • A former Boston police officer attacked a fellow cop during the Capitol riot, court docs show, and his old coworker helped ID him

    Joseph Fisher pushed a chair into a US Capitol Police officer and physically assaulted the same officer inside the Capitol, the FBI alleged.

  • Social Security: Suze Orman Is ‘Big Believer’ on Waiting To Claim Benefits Until 70

    The Social Security program faces a funding problem, and many question its long-term viability. However, personal finance expert Suze Orman doesn't expect people in their 50s and 60s to be affected by...

  • The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

    Find out where you should look if you want an affordable home and a good quality of life.

  • Mayorkas again refuses to call border surge a ‘crisis,’ says it would indicate ‘withdrawal from our mission'

    DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas once again refused to say the ongoing situation at the southern border is a "crisis" -- instead calling it a "significant challenge."

  • Thousands protest in Portugal over housing crisis

    Thousands of people took to the streets of Lisbon and other cities across Portugal on Saturday in protest against soaring rents and house prices at a time when high inflation is making it even tougher for people to make ends meet. "There is a huge housing crisis today," Rita Silva, from the Habita housing group, said at the Lisbon protest. Portugal is one of Western Europe's poorest countries, with government data showing more than 50% of workers earned less than 1,000 euros ($1,084) per month last year.

  • The 10 Best Stocks to Buy in April 2023

    Today, I share the 10 best stocks to buy in April 2023, which I believe have significant upside for long-term investors. I provide a blend of stocks, from hypergrowth stocks to mature growth stocks and dividend stocks.

  • Donald Trump's rival Ron DeSantis vows to block former president's extradition

    Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, said he will not abide by any extradition request for Donald Trump, who lives in the state.

  • Jesus double lifts 'exceptional' Arsenal eight points clear

    Arsenal reestablished an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Gabriel Jesus's first goals since October inspired a 4-1 rout of Leeds on Saturday.Mikel Arteta's side had seen their advantage trimmed to five points by second placed Manchester City's 4-1 win against Liverpool earlier in the day.

  • Explosions in Dzhankoi caused problems for Russians with missile transportation

    Due to the recent explosions in the city of Dzhankoi in the north of annexed Crimea, Russia has limited capabilities to transfer military equipment and ammunition, including Kalibr cruise missiles. Source: Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for for the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "They continue to try [to restore the railroad connection - ed.