Almost a third of children have COVID-19 antibodies in Texas study

Peter Weber
·1 min read

A large ongoing study in Texas has found that between 14 percent and 34 percent of all Texans have COVID-19 antibodies, including about 30 percent of children age 5 to 19, KERA News in Dallas reported Monday. The surprise preliminary findings suggest children could play an important role in helping Texas and the U.S. achieve herd immunity.

The Texas CARES study, a collaboration between University of Texas School of Public Health in Dallas and the Texas Department of State Health Services, collects and tests thousands of blood samples and patient surveys, looking for the prevalence of COVID-19 in the state. It runs through July.

"Children actually have a higher seroprevalence than adults do," Sarah Messiah, a professor of epidemiology at UT Health and a collaborator on the study, tells KERA News. Half of the children with antibodies experienced no symptoms, she added. "Children have not been a part of this conversation," but "think about the households that have children in them." Herd immunity is when enough people are infected or vaccinated to stop the virus from spreading in a community. Experts estimate up to 80 percent of people must have immunity to reach that point.

More stories from theweek.com
What the woke revolution is — and isn't
The invisible president?
Ron Johnson denies being racist after making supportive comments about pro-Trump rioters, criticizing BLM

Recommended Stories

  • New research suggests vaccines reduce risk of COVID-19 spread through nose and mouth

    The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research monitored the amount of virus that replicates in monkeys’ noses after they are vaccinated.

  • Schools weighing whether to seat students closer together

    U.S. guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom. Debate around the issue flared last week when a new study suggested that, if masks are worn, students can be seated as close as 3 feet apart with no increased risk to them or teachers. Published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, it looked at schools in Massachusetts, which has backed the 3-feet guideline for months.

  • Exclusive: Regular booster vaccines are the future in battle with COVID-19 virus, top genome expert says

    Regular booster vaccines against the novel coronavirus will be needed because of mutations that make it more transmissible and better able to evade human immunity, the head of Britain's effort to sequence the virus's genomes told Reuters. The novel coronavirus, which has killed 2.65 million people globally since it emerged in China in late 2019, mutates around once every two weeks, slower than influenza or HIV, but enough to require tweaks to vaccines. Sharon Peacock, who heads COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) which has sequenced nearly half of all the novel coronavirus genomes so far mapped globally, said international cooperation was needed in the "cat and mouse" battle with the virus.

  • Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Emergency Use Listing By WHO

    Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), has been issued an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organization (WHO). The world’s largest healthcare company designed the vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. The data released from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE study reflected that Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) single-shot COVID-19 vaccine has a favorable tolerability profile. Additionally, the study confirmed that the reduction in symptomatic COVID-19 disease in individuals who received the vaccine in comparison to individuals given the placebo was 67%. Furthermore, the data confirmed 85% efficacy of the vaccine in preventing severe disease across all regions studied and demonstrated that the vaccine protects against hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 across countries with different variants, commencing 28 days after vaccination. Last December, Johnson & Johnson and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, agreed in principle, in support of the COVAX Facility. Both are likely to enter into an advance purchase agreement (APA) that would supply 500 million doses of the company’s vaccine to COVAX through 2022. (See Johnson & Johnson stock analysis on TipRanks) Johnson & Johnson Executive Committee VC Paul Stoffels said, “The WHO listing of our single-shot COVID-19 vaccine advances our pledge to help stem this pandemic and our unwavering commitment to equitable access.” “Achieving this important prerequisite for distributing our vaccine through the COVAX Facility which is co-led by Gavi is a major step forward in making our vaccine accessible for all,” Stoffels added. In recent months, the company has also received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the vaccine in the US by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Interim Order authorization in Canada, along with Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) in the European Union. On Jan. 27, J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott raised the stock’s price target to $175 (9.7% upside potential) from $157 and reiterated a Hold rating “following the company’s Q4 results.” The consensus rating among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 10 Buys versus 1 Hold. The average analyst price target stands at $189.90 and implies upside potential of 19% to current levels. Shares have gained 25.5% over the past year. On top of this, Johnson & Johnson scores a “Perfect 10” from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations. Related News: Altimmune Extends Lonza Partnership To Support Production Of AdCOVID Cardinal Health Inks $1B Deal To Sell Cordis Business Sanofi, Translate Bio Kick Off Human COVID-19 Vaccine Trial; Shares Gain 5% More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Century Casinos Gains 4% On 4Q Profit Win Four Corners Buys Caliber Collision Property For $1.9M Charles Schwab’s Feb. Brokerage Accounts & Client Assets Climb Equity Lifestyle Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 5.8%; Street Sees 10% Upside

  • Pfizer execs say there's a 'significant opportunity' to hike prices of its COVID vaccine

    Execs told the company's investors that people may also need a third dose of the COVID vaccine, as well as regular yearly boosters.

  • China approves a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

    China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control, adding to its arsenal. Gao Fu, the head of China's CDC, led the development of a protein subunit vaccine that was approved by regulators last week for emergency use, the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Microbiology said in a statement Monday. It is the fourth such vaccine to be given emergency use approval.

  • COVID Cases in Texas Decline as Restrictions are Lifted

    The rolling average number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Texas has decreased by 42.5 percent over the past two weeks, as Governor Greg Abbott made the controversial decision to lift its mask mandate and fully reopen businesses last week. Abbott announced on March 2 that he would end the state’s mask mandate on March 10, though experts have warned that loosening restrictions too quickly could lead to surges. However, Abbott said the state’s declining coronavirus cases and accelerating vaccine distribution would enable the state to safely reopen. On Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,347 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 69 additional deaths. Hospitalizations continued to fall as well, to 4,093, according to the department. The state has the third-highest death count in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as more than 46,300 Texans have died from the virus. Nearly ten percent of the state’s population — 2.8 million people — have now been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, in Mississippi, which lifted its mask mandate on March 3, there has been an average of 457 cases per day in the past week, a decrease of 23 percent from the average two weeks earlier, according to the New York Times. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced that he would lift restrictions shortly after Abbott said he would loosen restrictions in Texas. “Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules. Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time!” Reeves tweeted. Days before the governors lifted restrictions, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky had warned against relaxing mitigation efforts, saying, “Things are tenuous. Now is not the time to relax restrictions.” President Biden labeled the push toward reopening “neanderthal thinking” and urged governors to keep restrictions in place.

  • N.C. School Apologizes after Instructing 4th-Graders to Write Pro-Slavery Hashtags for Civil War Assignment

    A North Carolina school district has issued an apology after an “unacceptable” assignment instructed fourth-grade students to write tweets and hashtags that people living in the state might have written if Twitter existed during the Civil War, resulting in a wall display of pro-slavery hashtags in the classroom. “It should be deeply disturbing to anyone,” said Kimberly Morrison-Hansley, a member of the Union County NAACP chapter and former member of the county Board of Education who became the first black woman elected to the board. A photo of the Twitter wall in a now-deleted post on the Waxhaw Elementary School Facebook page showed hashtags including “Slavery for Life” and a post by a student under the username “@dontStopSlavery” saying “you may not agree with slavery but I do and I’m honest about it,” according to WJZY. Another post by “Confederate4life” reads “why do we need to leave the county. We can stay and our slaves! #SLAVERYFOREVER.” Morrison-Hansley told the Charlotte Observer the assignment was inappropriate for such young children and said the Twitter wall’s lack of context made it appear that the students were posting racist comments, not sharing what they thought people might have tweeted during the Civil War. “District administrators are taking this matter very seriously and met with the entire Waxhaw Elementary staff,” Union County Schools reportedly said in a statement. The school system “is actively developing training sessions for all employees to address diversity, equity and inclusion. We are committed to working with teachers to discuss best practices for instruction.” However, Morrison-Hanley told the paper she is not satisfied with the apology, instead calling for the superintendent and members of the board of education to face the public on Youtube and apologize. She said claiming to address diversity, equity and inclusion is “code word for racism” and said that she told a Union County Diversity Committee during its first meeting that those issues “did not bring us here tonight. Issues of racism are what brought us here and that need to be addressed.”

  • What science has learned works and what doesn’t in COVID-19 treatments

    A year into treating those with COVID-19, research is revealing medical interventions, such as remdesivir, that help patients, and some that don’t.

  • People infected with the coronavirus variant found in the UK are up to 64% more likely to die than those with other strains

    New studies suggest the coronavirus variant first reported in the UK, B.1.1.7, is linked to higher mortality rates than other strains.

  • Texas state Senate passes bill to cut $5.1 billion in winter storm power fees

    The Texas state Senate approved a bill on Monday to cut about $5.1 billion in disputed electricity and service fees levied on power marketers during a winter freeze that sent the state's power market into financial crisis. Last month's cold snap pushed up normal electricity costs by nearly 10 times to about $47 billion. The Senate overwhelmingly approved a measure directing the Public Utility Commission chairman and grid operator Electric Reliability Commission of Texas (ERCOT) to correct 32 hours of emergency prices and roll back service fees.

  • In The Reopen Schools Argument, If You’re Pro-Teacher, People See You As Anti-Kid

    It sets up an impossible argument: if you are pro-teacher, then you are anti-kid, and vice versa. And it begs the question: how did we get here?

  • I Knew I Was Done Having Babies, But I’m Still Grieving

    Everybody talks about wanting to have children. But nobody ever talks about the day you know it’s time to stop having children.

  • The Latest: Mexico's president knocks US over vaccines

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took a dig at the U.S. government Sunday, saying the United States has not helped Mexico with coronavirus vaccines. López Obrador thanked India and Russia, which have each sent small amounts of vaccines, and China, whose firms have promised millions of doses. López Obrador said “I hope that soon I will be able to say thanks to the U.S. government, because I am sure they are going to help too, it is just that that haven’t done so so far.”

  • Investigation Launched After Doctors Seen on Instagram Playing 'Price Is Right'-Inspired Game During Operation

    In a statement to Complex, a rep for Spectrum Health system in Michigan confirmed that an investigation was underway into the bizarre incident.

  • WHO urges healthworkers to allow lifesaving mother-baby contact

    Two new studies cited by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that thousands of neonatal healthcare workers are not allowing mothers with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections to have skin-to-skin contact with their newborns, and nearly a quarter of those surveyed are not allowing breastfeeding. Yet keeping mothers and babies together and encouraging all babies to have so-called "kangaroo mother care" – which involves early and very close contact between a mother and a newborn - could save more than 125,000 lives, according to a study published in the Lancet EclinicalMedicine journal. Newborn babies all over the world have "a right to the life-saving contact they need with their parents", and this should not be denied due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Anshu Banerjee, a WHO expert in maternal and newborn health.

  • Vitamin D may offer some protection against COVID-19

    Researchers found there could be a possible link between vitamin D deficiency and the severity of COVID-19, a study showed. Another recent study showed that out of all its participants, almost 60% of COVID-19 patients were vitamin D deficient when admitted to the hospital. Mercy Medical Center Dr. Kathryn Boling said vitamin D may offer a level of protection against the coronavirus.

  • Dutch find 10 possible cases of AstraZeneca side effects

    A Dutch medicines watchdog says it has received 10 reports of possible side effects after vaccinations with the Oxford AstraZeneca jab. The national body responsible for reporting adverse drug reactions made the disclosure after the Dutch government became the latest to pause use of the vaccine as a precaution. The Pharmacovigilance Centre Lareb said side effects seen included possible cases of thrombosis or embolisms, but not of a lowered number of platelets, as has been reported in Denmark and Norway. Ireland on Sunday temporarily suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab, after Norway reported that one person had died and three had been admitted to hospital after receiving the shot. AstraZeneca has insisted the jab is safe, claiming data from the 17 million vaccine doses so far provided no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or low levels of platelets. The World Health Organisation said on Friday that there was no reason to stop taking the shots. The UK has administered more than 25 million vaccine doses - many of the AstraZeneca shot - without raising any alarms over clotting and the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has stressed there is currently no evidence that the vaccine causes blood clots. The scare is the latest headache for the UK-Swedish drug giant, and means a shot which was meant to be a cornerstone of the global effort to vaccinate the world out of the pandemic has instead been dogged by controversy on several fronts. The latest health concerns come on top of an intense political row with EU governments about the speed of vaccine deliveries. Politicians halting use of the shot were acting from an abundance of caution, but risk hurting global efforts to vaccinate, Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccine safety expert at the University of Auckland, told Bloomberg. “You have to be very careful because it’s also sending a message that there could be something very wrong with the vaccine when in fact, it’s very unlikely that there is,” she said. “We’re doing massive mass vaccination campaigns and people get sick all the time. We can’t panic every time it happens. But we also need to take all precaution. And it’s a hard balance.”

  • A San Antonio man spoke out against Texas ending mask mandate. Then his noodle shop was vandalized with 'ugly display of hate.'

    Support is rolling in for a San Antonio man whose noodle shop was tagged with racist graffiti after he spoke out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Coronavirus latest news: People urged to get vaccine as Dutch latest to suspend AstraZeneca jab

    PM accepts he made a mistake in delaying first lockdown Lockdown one year on: Ten reasons why so many Britons have died Why did Boris Johnson take so long to tell us to stay at home? Turkey plans to be first to accept UK holidaymakers without Covid checks Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial People across the UK have been urged to get their coronavirus vaccine, despite a growing list of countries temporarily suspending use of the AstraZeneca jab amid concern around blood clots. The vaccine's manufacturer has insisted it is safe, saying a review of available data in more than 17 million people who have been vaccinated across the UK and EU has shown no evidence of an increased risk. After Ireland announced on Sunday that it was suspending use of the jabs as a "precautionary step", the UK's medicines regulator said the available evidence "does not suggest the vaccine is the cause" of clots. Dr Phil Bryan, vaccines safety lead at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said people "should still go and get their Covid-19 vaccine when asked to do so". Denmark, Norway and Bulgaria suspended the rollout of the jabs after reports of blood clots developing in patients who had received the shot. The Netherlands also said on Sunday that it was suspending use of the vaccinations as a precaution for two weeks. Follow the latest updates below.