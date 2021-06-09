Almost a third of GOP voters believe Trump could be reinstated as president this year

Almost a third of Republican voters believe it is "at least somewhat likely" that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated to the presidency later this year, a new Morning Consult and Politico survey shows. Of that 29 percent, 17 percent believe a 2021 reappointment to be "very likely."

That such a "sizable minority" of Republicans discredit President Biden's win suggests Trump's claims of widespread election fraud have had a very significant "electoral and political impact," Morning Consult writes. The former president's so-called "big lie" coupled with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection may have actually undermined Americans' faith in U.S. democracy on both sides of the political spectrum. Over three-quarters of surveyed voters — 77 percent — believe American democracy is currently being threatened. When sorted by party, 77 percent of Democrats and 82 percent of Republicans report feeling that the "world's oldest continuous democracy is at risk."

Morning Consult and Politico surveyed 1,990 registered voters between June 4-7, 2021. Results have a margin of error of 2 percentage points. See more results at Morning Consult.