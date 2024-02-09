It's almost time for Iowa to 'spring forward' for daylight saving time

It's time to "spring forward" once again. In March, millions of Americans will turn their clocks and lose an hour of sleep as daylight saving time begins.

Here's what to know about when we "spring forward" and begin daylight saving time in 2024.

When is daylight saving time 2024?

Daylight saving time will begin on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2 a.m. local time, when clocks will go ahead one hour.

In 2024, daylight saving time will end for the year at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 3. It will pick up again next year on Sunday, March 9, 2025

What is daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time is the time between March and November when most Americans adjust their clocks by one hour.

We lose an hour in March to accommodate for more daylight in the summer evenings. When we "fall back" in November, it's to add more daylight in the mornings.

What states don't observe daylight savings?

Not all states and U.S. territories participate in daylight saving time.

Hawaii and Arizona (with the exception of the Navajo Nation) do not observe daylight saving time, and neither do the territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Wasn't daylight savings hour supposed to end?

The push to stop changing clocks was put before Congress in the last couple of years, when the U.S. Senate unanimously approved the Sunshine Protection Act in 2022, a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent. However, it did not pass, and was not signed into law by President Joe Biden.

A 2023 version of the act remained idle in Congress as well.

Iowa lawmakers have considered similar bills in past years, but have yet to pass legislation.

