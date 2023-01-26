Almost two dozen guns, Fentanyl found Thursday in Lancaster County drug bust

Two Lancaster County arrests Thursday morning are connected with drug trafficking.

According to a release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies executed a search warrant at about 6 a.m. at 269 Tirzah Church Road in Lancaster. The effort was part of an ongoing undercover narcotics investigation.

Tyler Wayne Rhodes, 29, and Elizabeth Carolina Delaney McDonald, 28, were detained and arrested during the search. Officials say they will be charged with trafficking and possession with intent to distribute drugs.

Both will appear before a magistrate for bond hearings.

According to the sheriff’s office, agents found suspected illegal drugs, scales and firearms. Two bags contained more than 1,800 pills believed to be Fentanyl, weighing 192 grams. Another bag contained a small amount of powder also believed to be Fentanyl. Several bags combined for almost 47 ounces of suspected marijuana.

Agents also found 14 long guns, seven handguns, firearm magazines and ammunition.

“Members of the narcotics task force opened an investigation into this location after developing information that drugs were being sold from this house,” Sheriff Barry Faile said in the release. “Several controlled purchases of drugs were made which gave us probable cause to search this property.”

Faile called the event Thursday morning a substantial seizure of narcotics that he’s glad won’t be used or distributed elsewhere in the county.

Agencies participating in the event Thursday were the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force, Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force, Street Crimes Unit, SWAT, Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services and the sheriff’s office.