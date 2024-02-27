Almost two years after fatal crash, driver sentenced for manslaughter

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — On Feb. 9, 2024 — just weeks away from the two-year anniversary of a fatal crash — Cristal Erica Garcia was sentenced to serve from zero to five years in Utah State Prison on two convictions, according to court documents.

Garcia pleaded guilty to manslaughter and failing to remain at an accident involving death, as stated in court documents. She pleaded not guilty to no valid license, traffic control signal violations and speeding, according to the documents.

PREVIOUS STORY: ‘I was scared and drunk’: Woman arrested 10 months after fatal West Valley City crash

Garcia was convicted of manslaughter (a third-degree felony), which brought a sentence of “an indeterminate term of not to exceed five years,” as stated in court documents. Additionally, Garcia was convicted of failure to remain at accident involving death, which is also a third-degree felony and came with a sentence of “an indeterminate term of not to exceed five years.”

An indictment from December 2022 revealed Garcia was initially facing six different charges.

According to the indictment, Garcia reportedly drove through a red light, into an intersection and collided with another vehicle. The driver of the other car, Carol Galentine, was pronounced dead at the scene, as stated in the indictment.

Officers were able to process forensics from Garcia’s car, and found DNA on the driver’s side airbag and a “well-preserved handprint” on the windshield, which was later traced back to Garcia.

According to the 2022 indictment, Garcia initially denied being the driver, and told officers she was in the passenger seat and wearing a seatbelt. However, officers told Garcia data and forensics from the car showed she was driving — and neither Garcia nor the passenger were wearing a seatbelt.

Garcia’s restitution hearing has been scheduled for April 29, 2024.

