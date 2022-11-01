Almunda Professionals N.V.'s (AMS:AMUND) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Most readers would already be aware that Almunda Professionals' (AMS:AMUND) stock increased significantly by 5.6% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Almunda Professionals' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Almunda Professionals is:

22% = €1.3m ÷ €5.8m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.22 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Almunda Professionals' Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

First thing first, we like that Almunda Professionals has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE is quite impressive. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Almunda Professionals' meagre five year net income growth average of 4.0%. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Almunda Professionals' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 9.9% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Almunda Professionals''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Almunda Professionals Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 62% (that is, the company retains only 38% of its income) over the past three years for Almunda Professionals suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

In addition, Almunda Professionals only recently started paying a dividend so the management must have decided the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Almunda Professionals has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Almunda Professionals.

