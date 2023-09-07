Alnylam hypertension drug meets main goal in mid-stage study

(Reuters) -Alnylam Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday its experimental therapy for high blood pressure met the main goal in a mid-stage study.

The therapy, zilebesiran, helped reduce the average systolic blood pressure - the pressure in arteries when the heart beats - over a 24 hour period after three months of treatment compared to placebo.

There was also a significant improvement in blood pressure after six months compared to placebo, one of the secondary goals for the study, the company said.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a very common chronic illness globally, and has a number of generic drugs for the treatment.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)