Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Fell Out Of Favor With Hedge Funds?

Asma UL Husna
·6 min read

Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 33 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. Our calculations also showed that ALNY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings). The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR), and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to gather more data points.

Today there are numerous metrics stock market investors employ to size up their holdings. A duo of the less known metrics are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best money managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a healthy margin (see the details here). Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 (through August 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 79 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website.

New York Stock Exchange

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Now we're going to view the latest hedge fund action regarding Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Do Hedge Funds Think ALNY Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 33 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 38 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ALNY a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Casdin Capital was the largest shareholder of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY), with a stake worth $169.5 million reported as of the end of June. Trailing Casdin Capital was Avoro Capital Advisors (venBio Select Advisor), which amassed a stake valued at $169.5 million. Farallon Capital, Alkeon Capital Management, and Holocene Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Casdin Capital allocated the biggest weight to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY), around 4.3% of its 13F portfolio. Avoro Capital Advisors (venBio Select Advisor) is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 2.95 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ALNY.

Since Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it's easy to see that there lies a certain "tier" of funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes last quarter. It's worth mentioning that John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors dropped the biggest investment of the "upper crust" of funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth about $4.5 million in stock, and Paul Tudor Jones's Tudor Investment Corp was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $2.7 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let's now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) but similarly valued. These stocks are Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW), and Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM). This group of stocks' market valuations are closest to ALNY's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position LYFT,43,1385923,-17 AGR,12,46317,-3 WPM,26,471762,-2 DVN,50,1039305,-2 ALB,28,165344,-3 TW,15,164110,-11 XM,37,2430220,0 Average,30.1,814712,-5.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30.1 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $815 million. That figure was $1023 million in ALNY's case. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for ALNY is 58. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24.9% in 2021 through October 15th and still beat the market by 4.5 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on ALNY as the stock returned 23% since the end of Q2 (through 10/15) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $100,000 Into These Stocks and Wait 15 Years (or Less)

    If there's one lesson the stock market teaches time and again, it's the importance of patience and seeing your investment thesis through over the long run. It signifies a sustainable shift in the way care is being administered.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe dividend stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider. Astronomical valuations in the growth sector and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed dividend stocks to new […]

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Not Selling Anytime Soon

    Admittedly, I don't have many stocks in my portfolio that pay high dividend yields. My positions tend to focus more on growth than on dividends. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is only one dividend increase away from becoming a Dividend King -- S&P 500 members with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Isn't Buying Many Stocks Right Now

    Warren Buffett likes to drink Cherry Coke. The legendary investor has become one of the wealthiest people in the world by buying and holding stocks for his beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Berkshire ended the second quarter with a cash stockpile (including cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments) totaling $140.7 billion.

  • Rolex Daytonas have outperformed the stock market over the past year as collectors pile in to the $20 billion secondary market for luxury watches

    Prices for the century-old Swiss brand's watches are going up weekly, but the CEO of Bob's Watches says they're still a relatively affordable luxury.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investors should be on the lookout for companies benefiting from America's robust infrastructure and housing markets.

  • NYC Reaping Hudson Yards Dividends After Luxury Building Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Hudson Yards, a 45-square block district of office towers, luxury apartments and upscale shops on Manhattan’s far West Side, is paying down its tab with New York City’s taxpayers.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million

    I love to hear the phrase "disruptive innovation." Technologies that fall into that category tend to change the world, and the companies that build those technologies often create substantial wealth for shareholders.

  • Better Growth Stock: Nvidia or Teladoc Health?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stand out as two companies that are working to shape the future. Nvidia's chips are the gold standard in gaming and in powering artificial intelligence apps. Teladoc is the leader in virtual care.

  • Analysts Just Increased Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts just increased price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Just Increased Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. The United States economy has rebounded strongly from the 2020 lows this year, posting incredible growth numbers […]

  • 3 Reasons the Shiba Inu Bubble Could Burst Any Day

    Shiba Inu has gained more than 5,100,000% since its August 2020 debut, but darker days may lie ahead.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • Zillow Pauses Homebuying as Tech-Powered Flipping Hits Snag

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is taking a break from buying U.S. homes after the online real estate giant’s pivot into tech-powered house-flipping hit a snag.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismZillow,

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Dividend Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Dividend Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is one of the most well-known hedge fund managers on Wall Street. The portfolio of his […]

  • A Bitcoin ETF Will Finally Start Trading Tuesday. Just Remember — It’s Not Bitcoin.

    Fees are likely to fall as more products are introduced. But investors must keep in mind the dynamics of futures-based funds.

  • Electric vehicle battery startup ONE backed by BMW, Gates-led firm

    Michigan-based Our Next Energy, which is developing an advanced battery for electric vehicles, has raised $25 million from investors ranging from German automaker BMW to a clean technology venture firm headed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the young company said on Monday. Investors in ONE’s Series A round include BMW iVentures, Detroit-based Assembly Ventures and Chicago-based Volta Energy Technologies, which is partnered with Argonne National Laboratories. Another investor is Singapore-based electronics manufacturer Flex Ltd, which is also a strategic partner with ONE.

  • First U.S. bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Tuesday from ProShares Trust

    ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.