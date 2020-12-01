Alo Yoga Hong Kong New Collection Launched At Caelum Greene Stores

Launched in 2007, Alo Yoga has become one of the top-selling yoga clothing brands in the world and known for high-quality athletic wear that function beautifully, both on and off the yoga mat. Alo Yoga's latest collection is available at Caelum Greene Hong Kong.

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Alo Yoga has quickly become one of the top-selling yoga clothing brands in the world with an astounding 1.9 million followers on Instagram and an ever-growing army of loyal fans, and one of the best places to buy Alo Yoga clothing in Hong Kong is at the Caelum Greene stores, both in their physical shops and online through their website. You can see the latest range of Alo Yoga's active-wear and yoga clothing on display at the Caelum Greene store situated in the luxury Landmark shopping centre in Hong Kong. For more information visit: https://www.caelumgreene.com/collections/aloyoga

The Alo Yoga brand launched in 2007 and has been steadily growing in popularity with their brand now being one of the most well-known names in yoga clothing and active-wear in the world. Alo Yoga athletic wear collections offer yoga lovers the chance to elevate their yoga practice without being restricted or distracted by their clothing. The leading yoga-wear brand have created a range of high-quality pieces that function beautifully, both on and off the yoga mat. Those who are working from home will enjoy wearing their comfortable and stylish range at home for both working, and for working out.

The range of Alo Yoga pieces available from Caelum Greene includes high-waisted leggings and capri pants for ultimate comfort and security while working out, and the Motion Long Sleeve top which is ideal to wear at home on chilly days. All these high-performance pieces offer yoga fans some very comfortable yet stylish casual pieces that effortlessly mix practicality with comfort and style. The range can all be found on sale in the Caelum Greene stores and online at https://www.caelumgreene.com/collections/aloyoga

Their ethos and commitment to quality clothing are why Caelum Greene chooses to sell their range in-store and online. Each time you buy a product from Caelum Greene, they will donate a part of it to Redress, a company that collects and processes discarded clothing and actively puts it back into the fashion circular economy, saving it from ending up in a landfill. Caelum Greene's Landmark shop address is 304-305, 15 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong. Shop opening hours are 10:30 am -7:30 pm. Caelum Greene also operates a pop-up shop in Lee Gardens. They are situated in Shop 310A, 3/F Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. For more information visit: https://www.caelumgreene.com/collections/aloyoga

Address: Shop 304-305, The Landmark 15 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong 99999, Hong Kong

Phone: +852-5530-2524

Website: https://www.caelumgreene.com

SOURCE: Caelum Greene





