Aloe Care Health Offers Free Remote Caregiving Guide During COVID-19

- Comprehensive Guide Authored by Nationally Recognized Caregiving Expert Amy Goyer; Available Now, Exclusively Through Aloe Care -

NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloe Care Health , offering the worlds' most advanced voice-activated devices and services for remote caregiving, has produced a comprehensive guide to help people during COVID-19. The free handbook, APART NOT ALONE, A Guide for Remote Caregiving During COVID-19, is available now: https://get.aloecare.com/covid-19/ .

Aloe Care is a new, wearable-free, communication and safety service to help older adults and the people who care for them. (PRNewsfoto/Aloe Care Health) More

Aloe Care commissioned Amy Goyer, the author of Juggling Life, Work and Caregiving , to pen the piece. With more than 35 years of experience, Goyer is an author, speaker, and consultant who has worked with numerous clients, including Sam's Club and Johnson & Johnson, and she serves as AARP's national family and caregiving expert. An often-quoted media authority, she has also been a frequent guest on NBC's TODAY Show.

Ray Spoljaric, CEO and Founder of Aloe Care Health, said: "Whatever your circumstances were before COVID-19, we are all caregivers now. We are all in need of extra support of one kind or another. I believe the Aloe Care Guide will be helpful for many people, particularly those who find themselves suddenly thrust into the role of remote caregiver."

APART NOT ALONE goes in-depth into the necessities of remotely providing care during COVID-19. The first section, Health & Safety, covers Preparation, Health and Safety Best Practices, and guidance for securing Medical Care. The second section, The Essentials, spans Shopping and Meals; Social Connections via Technology; and vitally, Cognitive Stimulation, Exercise, and Emotional Support.

Aloe Care's advanced solutions keep independent older adults safer, and their caregiving teams more connected and collaborative. The service includes an in-home Smart Hub for secure, two-way, hands-free communication, and additional Smart Sensors to detect falls, motion, air quality, and temperature. The Aloe Care service is bolstered by 24/7/365 access to a professional emergency response team. It also features a private, secure family app for real-time status-checks, voice connection to the Smart Hub, and care collaboration with family and professional caregivers.

ABOUT ALOE CARE HEALTH :

Aloe Care ( www.aloecare.com ) is delivering the world's first voice-activated, in-home digital care assistant for remote caregiving. Based in New York, Aloe Care was created by caregivers for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aloe-care-health-offers-free-remote-caregiving-guide-during-covid-19-301037587.html

SOURCE Aloe Care Health