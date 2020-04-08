Aloe Care Health Offers Free Remote Caregiving Guide During COVID-19

- Comprehensive Guide Authored by Nationally Recognized Caregiving Expert Amy Goyer; Available Now, Exclusively Through Aloe Care -
NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloe Care Health, offering the worlds' most advanced voice-activated devices and services for remote caregiving, has produced a comprehensive guide to help people during COVID-19. The free handbook, APART NOT ALONE, A Guide for Remote Caregiving During COVID-19, is available now: https://get.aloecare.com/covid-19/.
Aloe Care commissioned Amy Goyer, the author of Juggling Life, Work and Caregiving, to pen the piece. With more than 35 years of experience, Goyer is an author, speaker, and consultant who has worked with numerous clients, including Sam's Club and Johnson & Johnson, and she serves as AARP's national family and caregiving expert. An often-quoted media authority, she has also been a frequent guest on NBC's TODAY Show.
Ray Spoljaric, CEO and Founder of Aloe Care Health, said: "Whatever your circumstances were before COVID-19, we are all caregivers now. We are all in need of extra support of one kind or another. I believe the Aloe Care Guide will be helpful for many people, particularly those who find themselves suddenly thrust into the role of remote caregiver."
APART NOT ALONE goes in-depth into the necessities of remotely providing care during COVID-19. The first section, Health & Safety, covers Preparation, Health and Safety Best Practices, and guidance for securing Medical Care. The second section, The Essentials, spans Shopping and Meals; Social Connections via Technology; and vitally, Cognitive Stimulation, Exercise, and Emotional Support.
Aloe Care's advanced solutions keep independent older adults safer, and their caregiving teams more connected and collaborative. The service includes an in-home Smart Hub for secure, two-way, hands-free communication, and additional Smart Sensors to detect falls, motion, air quality, and temperature. The Aloe Care service is bolstered by 24/7/365 access to a professional emergency response team. It also features a private, secure family app for real-time status-checks, voice connection to the Smart Hub, and care collaboration with family and professional caregivers.
Aloe Care (www.aloecare.com) is delivering the world's first voice-activated, in-home digital care assistant for remote caregiving. Based in New York, Aloe Care was created by caregivers for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents.
