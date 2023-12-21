Alone on Christmas? Ogunquit fire chief and wife invite everyone to join their table

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Fire Chief Russell Osgood saw the elderly couple and knew they needed more than the single meal each one had just eaten at the Ogunquit Fire Station’s first-ever Christmas meal back in 2021.

Not a problem. Osgood and his crew had plenty of food left over after serving 20 people who made their way through that morning’s snow to enjoy the free noontime meal. Osgood approached the couple and gave them enough turkey and fixings to last them several more days.

“How grateful they were really resonated with me,” Osgood said.

Ogunquit Fire Chief Russell Osgood sits at the table where community members and others will gather for a special noontime meal at the Ogunquit Fire Station on Christmas Day this Monday, Dec. 25, 2023.

So much so that Osgood knew he was on to something. He and his wife, Lynn, teamed up with on-duty firefighters and served another Christmas meal to the community in 2022.

And this Monday, Dec. 25, they’re going to do it again. The meal will be served at noon on the second floor of the Ogunquit Fire Station at 13 School Street.

“It’s a community meal,” Osgood said. “Doesn’t matter who you are – if you need a place to go, if you feel like this is good for you, then come join us. It’s one big family.”

It doesn’t matter where you’re from, either. Ogunquit residents are of course invited, but so too is anyone from anywhere. If you’re home alone on Christmas Day, you’re invited. If you are in need, or even if you have plenty, you’re invited. If you want to bring your children and make sure they see kindness and community in action, you’re invited.

“It’s open to everyone,” Osgood said. “You just need to come.”

There’s no need to make a reservation, but if you’d like to attend, Osgood would like to hear from you before he heads out to the grocery store to shop for food this weekend.

“If you want to eat, I need to know you’re coming,” he said. “All we need to know is your name and how many people. I’m buying all the food on Friday or Saturday, and there’s no place that’s open on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve.”

Not that Osgood will be available for shopping as Christmas Eve turns to Christmas Day. Santa Claus will not be the only merry-maker out and about during the predawn hours on Christmas morning. Osgood said he would head to the fire station Monday at about 3 a.m. He has all those turkeys he needs to cook.

On Dec. 19, Osgood said about 30 people so far have let him know they will attend on Monday. Anyone else who wants to join them can contact Osgood at either (207) 646-5112 or firechief@ogunquit.gov.

1-800-BoardUp, an organization that focuses on helping first responders and victims, donated all the turkeys, Osgood said. He added that he and his wife will purchase the fixings, which include mashed potatoes – a must, Osgood said – and a vegetable.

Lynn Osgood, the town clerk in York, will be in charge of the dessert, baking brownies topped with ice cream and her grandmother’s hot fudge recipe.

Fire Chief Russell Osgood will prepare a festive feast for the community on Christmas Day. He will start cooking turkeys in the Ogunquit Fire Station’s second-floor kitchen before dawn, and serve the noontime meal at the station.

Osgood said his wife will make sure the former Bingo hall on the fire station’s second floor is all decorated and ready for Christmas. Earlier this week, a lit Christmas tree already stood in the window. Two squat elves guarded either side of the tree.

When Osgood held the first community meal on Christmas in 2021, he achieved a goal he had had in mind for quite some time during his firefighting career. When he started as the fire chief in Ogunquit earlier that year, he knew the time for his idea of a community Christmas meal had come.

Osgood said the meal is a nice opportunity for him and Lynn to do something festive and meaningful on Christmas Day, now that their two children are fully grown and in their 20s.

“I like this kind of community involvement,” he said. “It’s a Christmas gift from my wife and I to the community.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Ogunquit fire chief and wife cook up a Christmas feast for all