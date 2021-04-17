‘Alone, hungry and tired.’ New details shed light on California woman’s disappearance

Wandering the streets alone, hungry and tired, Miami was supposed to be a vacation getaway for Angela Morrisey. For three weeks, no one had heard from her, as family and police tried to find her.

But one man knew exactly where she was the week before she had suddenly called 911 asking for an ambulance.

Morrisey had flew down to Miami from her California home to vacation with her boyfriend, Miami police said. On March 28, her and her boyfriend were at Bayside Marketplace waiting for a boat tour.

Morrisey had left to go to the bathroom but she never came back. She had left Bayside with two other people, and while at the marketplace lost her phone.

A day later, she was seen on security cameras at a Hialeah gas station about 11 miles away, at 2295 W. Okeechobee Road, police said.

This was the last time Morrisey’s whereabouts were known. Over the next 17 days, no new information had been released on where she had been or her whereabouts.

“We didn’t know if she was alive or dead,” Darnella Melancon, Morrisey’s mother, told the Miami Herald. She recently rushed to Miami from Yuma, Arizona. in search of her daughter.

But on Thursday, Morrisey had called 911 asking for an ambulance from a warehouse district in Medley, just a mile away from where she was seen on surveillance cameras weeks prior.

When police arrived, Morrisey was with Hurley Mauricio Anderson, a man who worked at a nearby warehouse, according to Medley police reports. Through questioning, Anderson shed light on where Morrisey had been during some of the time she was missing.

Anderson says he found Morrisey wandering the streets about a week ago. She was “along, hungry and tired,” he told police. He gave her a place to sleep at the warehouse he looks after.

For a week, Morrisey was sleeping in a white Volkswagen parked outside the warehouse. The car belonged to the business. Anderson says he gave her food and clothing.

When Anderson found out Morrisey was missing he told her and asked if he could call her family, but she refused so he didn’t. When police asked why he didn’t call anyway, he could not explain it.

Morrisey was taken to a local hospital and then interviewed by Miami officers. She was then sent to another medical facility to undergo treatment for a non-life-threatening condition.

“I am just waiting to see her, hug her and pray with her,” said Melancon, who is also a minister. “I don’t want to go back to California without her.”

Anderson took a trip down to Miami Police Department to speak with Special Victims Detective Wong. Miami police say the case is closed. Anderson has not been charged with a crime.

In a Facebook post, Melancon thanked Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo and the MPD Special Victims Unit.

“People were supportive from everywhere. God has blessed our family,” Melancon said.

But she did tell the Herald she didn’t “... have as many details yet as [she] wish [she] had.”

Miami Herald freelancer Theo Karantsalis contributed to this report.