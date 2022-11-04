Along Came A Fiat Dino Spider, And It Is For Sale on Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This 1968 Fiat Dino Spider example is one of approximately 1,133 2.0-liter V6-powered models like it, made between 1967 and 1968.

Ferrari required a road-going model for racing homologation back in 1968. Fiat had the answer – resulting in a Ferrari Dino V6-powered convertible. Few cars out with Maranello’s factory gates claim legitimate Ferrari DNA, yet homologation requirements during the 1960s found certain Fiats produced and sold in the shadow of Enzo Ferrari – with Dino V6 power. The Pininfarina-styled Dino Spider debuted at the Turin Motor Show in October 1966, and few examples remain in existence. This example, currently listed on Bring a Trailer, is one rare classic collectible that you can add to your collection.

Each special car was installed with Ferrari's Dino V6 engine, an all-aluminum 2.0-liter unit constructed to allow Ferrari entry into Formula 2 racing. The agreement between the two Italian car companies found Fiat building the engines and re-engineered each power plant for road use, with help from mechanical-guru Aurelio Lampredi.

This particular example was repainted under prior ownership in the current silver coat. It’s finished in chrome bumpers and side trim, left side mirror, clear side marker lens, and quad headlights and taillights. It rolls on Cromodora 14-inch wheels with yellow Fiat-branded center caps, and are wrapped in 195/70 Fulda tires.

