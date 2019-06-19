Alonso collects four hits as Mets blast Braves

New York right-hander Jacob deGrom quieted the Atlanta bats, and rookie first baseman Pete Alonso picked up his first four-hit game to power the Mets to a 10-2 road win over the Braves on Tuesday.

DeGrom (4-6) celebrated his 31st birthday a day early by winning for the first time since May 11. Atlanta's Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson ended his bid for a shutout by hitting back-to-back homers with one out in the ninth. He gave up five hits in 8 1/3 innings and was lifted after 113 pitches.

DeGrom struck out 10, his fourth time this season in double digits. He picked up his 1,107th career strikeout, moving him past Al Leiter and into seventh place on the team's all-time list, and finished the night with 1,112.

It was a quiet night for the Atlanta offense. The Braves had scored 27 runs over the two previous games.

Alonso was 4-for-4 with two walks, three runs and three RBIs. He doubled in the first, doubled home a run in the third, ripped a long opposite-field homer into the right-center stands in the fourth and singled in the seventh.

Alonso now has 24 homers, two shy of the team's rookie record set by Darryl Strawberry in 1983.

Braves starter Julio Teheran (5-5) pitched only four innings and allowed six runs on a season-high eight hits. Teheran walked three and struck out three.

The Mets sent nine batters to the plate in the third inning and scored four times. The rally started with back-to-back doubles by Jeff McNeil and Alonso and continued with Michael Conforto's RBI double, a run-scoring groundout from Todd Frazier and an RBI single by Amed Rosario.

McNeil (3-for-5, three runs) opened the fourth with an infield single, stole second, then scored when Alonso belted a two-run homer measured at 426 feet.

The Mets scored two more times in the sixth against reliever Touki Toussaint. DeGrom doubled, Alonso walked, and Robinson Cano hit an RBI double. After Conforto was walked intentionally, Frazier walked with the bases loaded.

Conforto hit a solo homer, his 14th, in the eighth inning, and McNeil added a solo shot in the ninth, his fourth.

Freeman's homer was his 20th, and Donaldson followed with his 13th. Robert Gsellman then replaced deGrom and struck out Charlie Culberson and Austin Riley to end the game.

--Field Level Media