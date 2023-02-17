Alonzo Bagley's family and City of Shreveport respond to officer's arrest, body cam video

Within hours of the Louisiana State Police releasing body camera video from a Shreveport Police officer charged in connection with the death of their son, the family of Alonzo Bagley and their attorney held a news conference.

The police officer, Alexander Tyler, 23, was charged earlier Thursday with negligent homicide in the Feb. 3 shooting death of Bagley following a domestic disturbance call that ended with a chase and Bagley's death at the hospital.

"Sixty-six seconds, sixty-six different opportunities to do something different," Ron Haley, attorney for the Bagley family, said of the incident.

Two hours later the City of Shreveport responded at another news conference. "I have watched the video of the incident when Mr. Bagley was killed and it was hard for me to watch... it is heartbreaking for the family, and all concerned, Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said.

Attorney Ron Haley speaks to the press at Government Plaza Thursday afternoon, February 16, 2023.

What happened on Feb. 3?

On Feb. 3, around 10:51 p.m. two Shreveport Police officers responded to the Villa Norte Apartment Complex in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.

Officers were called to the location in regard to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Tyler and another officer made contact with Bagley, 43, who then exited the apartment over the balcony.

Body cam video shows Tyler chasing Bagley. He made contact with Bagley when Bagley rounded the corner of the building. According to police, Tyler fired one shot and a bullet struck Bagley in the chest.

Bagley was transported to Ochsner LSU Health and was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m.

Bagley's brother Xavier Sudds said, "there was no need for my brother to lose his life over a 9-1-1 call with no threat there."

Xavier Sudds, brother of Alonzo Bagley, speaks to the press at Government Plaza Thursday afternoon, February 16, 2023.

Findings shared on Feb. 16

Louisiana State Police investigated the incident. LSP said Tyler was arrested Thursday morning, booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with negligent homicide.

Tyler's bond was set at $25,000 by the 1st Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish. He bonded out 3:30 p.m.

"$25,000 bond on a Black life loss isn't right," said community activist Terrance Winn.

Sudds said the Mayor of Shreveport recently reached out to the family. "It should have been done that night, but it's been weeks. That's not okay, I am not going to sit here and act like it is. That's not okay," he said.

Arceneaux began the city's news conference by saying, "let me first express my regret for not contacting the family. I have been in contact with (the) family recently. But I was not in contact with them with an expression of sympathy earlier than I did. I apologize to you and to them for what I've learned from this experience, and I appreciate your understanding, particularly the family's understanding and grace as I have learned."

Shreveport officials speak to the press at Government Plaza Thursday afternoon. Feb. 16, 2023.

Bagley's family also called for Tyler to be immediately terminated. Haley said, "now that he has been arrested, we want the immediate termination of officer Alexander Tyler, and we think such actions should have taken place before based on what we've learned."

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said that Tyler is currently on paid administrative leave, the department is following state protocols and the process began immediately after the incident occurred.

"There has to be a time for the last time, at least for the City of Shreveport. I hope this is the last time," said Haley.

Bagley's funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Shreveport.

