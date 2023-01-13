‘Aloof and pretentious’ Putin completely misread Ukrainian society, says Norwegian political analyst

·5 min read

Baev draws attention to Putin's telling solitude during the Orthodox Christmas service in the Kremlin Cathedral, which contrasts with his attempts to demonstrate interaction with his subordinates shortly before the New Year.

The political expert emphasizes that the Russian dictator's staged performances cannot hide the picture of his extreme self-isolation since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Dmitry Peskov, Putin's long-time press secretary, explained that the health of his boss is a matter of state security, so all emergency precautions will remain in force,” he writes.

Read also: Bizarre insights into state of Putin's health revealed in new investigation

“However, the Russian president's fears threaten his ability to manage the affairs of the state, as no important decision can be made without his word.”

Baev calls Putin's leadership style "aloof and pretentious". According to him, this is manifested, among other things, "in the incompetent and disastrous management of Russia's war against Ukraine."

The political scientist describes the current strategy of the Russian dictator as an attempt to turn the war "into an exhausting stalemate," as all of his previous strategies have failed.

Baev also considers Putin's latest statements to be information failures. He recalls that his New Year's speech coincided with the Ukrainian missile strike on the mobilized Russians in Makiyivka, after which even "militant ‘patriotic’ bloggers expressed outrage."

Read also: Which settlements were shelled during the "Christmas ceasefire"

And Putin's attempt to declare a Christmas truce, according to the professor, fell on deaf ears to the extent that Kyiv's refusal did not even disappoint the champion of peace talks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The only real effect of Putin's initiative was to highlight the deep crisis in the Russian Orthodox Church, led by Patriarch Kirill, who approved the invasion of Ukraine and thus undermined his authority among Ukrainian Orthodox churches," Baev said.

Also, the fake ceasefire "confirmed that Russian troops desperately needed a respite and a break in the intense positional warfare, which led not only to heavy losses, but also to deepening demoralization on the Russian side," the expert notes.

Baev calls the new wave of mobilization in Russia "increasingly necessary"due to the need to "restore the ability to hold unstable defensive lines and support costly offensive efforts in the battle for Bakhmut."

Meanwhile, "chauvinistic propaganda can no longer reliably and effectively dampen the reaction of a deeply dissatisfied society" and the problem of training hundreds of thousands of mobilized — but war-averse — men is becoming more acute.

"Putin's pseudo-strategy is ultimately aimed at breaking the will of Ukrainians to resist, but this calculation is based on a complete misunderstanding of the social force that the Ukrainian state can still mobilize, not to mention the true state of Russian society at the beginning of another year of this senseless war," Baev said.

At the same time, he points out that the Ukrainian resistance relies on the constant support of the West.

"The amazing unity and motivation of the U.S.-led coalition is another phenomenon that Putin has yet to fully understand," the political analyst writes.

“The Russian president was counting on the fact that key European countries would be accumulating fears and discontent and would not want to follow the U.S. lead, but instead, French President Emmanuel Macron decided to send Ukraine AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles, which will significantly enhance Ukraine's offensive capabilities.

Read also: After Bradley, Marder IVFs, Ukraine may receive Western tanks – media

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waited only a day before announcing the delivery of Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, and President Joe Biden included the M2 Bradley armored fighting vehicle in the new U.S. aid package to Ukraine. Germany also pledged to provide the MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile system in addition to the planned supply of the same from the United States.”

Baev expressed the opinion that the next step after the modernization of Ukrainian air defense will be the supply of long-range strike weapons systems, starting with MQ-9 Reaper drones.

Meanwhile, Russia’s new main battle tank, the T-14 Armata, and the entire family of armored vehicles using this platform are not currently on the battlefields of Donbas due to the suspension of production.

"As a result, Ukrainian troops are gradually winning in terms of the quality of all major weapons systems, and this trend is as incomprehensible to the Russian leadership as their inability to ensure the superiority of manpower on the battlefield," the political scientist states.

He noted that Putin tried to "put on a big show" and sent an Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, armed with the newly developed 3M22 Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missile, on a long ocean voyage. However, even Russian military and patriotic observers were sceptical about the strategic importance of these trials.

"Indeed, neither a miracle weapon nor a tactical breakthrough will help Russia regain the initiative in this war, which it planned to win quickly and brutally," Baev explains.

“Thus, Putin can only try to plug the holes in his defenses, hoping that the wave that is coming at him will suddenly by some miracle recede.”

The political scientist adds that Putin does not trust his generals, "who know how to hide failures, but do not know how to learn from their mistakes," or his ministers, "who are great at manipulating statistics, but do not know how to effectively mobilize the corrupt economy for the benefit of the military machine."

The loyalty of Putin's henchmen is too ostentatious to be genuine, and they are talentless, so in the end Putin is left alone in his defeat, and not even his church-turned-tool can console him, Baev concludes with some irony.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Afghan rulers urged to reverse ban on women aid workers

    A strong majority of the U.N. Security Council urged Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers Friday to immediately reverse all “oppressive” restrictions on girls and women. The council then went into a closed meeting to discuss the Taliban’s latest ban on woman working for humanitarian groups, a move that is exacerbating the already critical humanitarian crisis in the country. The joint statement from 11 of the 15 council members said female aid workers are crucial to addressing Afghanistan’s “dire humanitarian situation” because they provide “critical life-saving support to women and girls” that men can’t reach.

  • McDonald's Plans to Perfect Its Menu In 2023—Here's What's In Store

    Wondering what to expect from the Golden Arches in 2023? More innovative advertising campaigns, fresh takes on menu classics, and a whole lot of chicken. Oh, and did we mention the futuristic take-out-only location featuring a conveyor belt?When it comes to fast food supremacy, McDonald's is undeniably king of the hill. The chain routinely blows its competitors out of the water in terms of profitability and revenue. For instance, in 2021 it reported over $23 billion in revenue. Meanwhile, Yum Br

  • Vladimir Putin named politician of the year in Russian state-run poll

    Putin has consistently won the vote since it started in 2006.

  • Chargers’ causes for concern vs. Jaguars in Wild Card round

    Reasons why the Jaguars might beat the Chargers on Saturday night.

  • Everything We Know About THE PENGUIN Series

    The Penguin is getting his own The Batman universe show on HBO Max. Here's what we know about the Colin Farrell starring spin-off.

  • Russia claims control of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, first major win in months

    Russia claimed to have taken “full control” of the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine on Thursday evening, in Moscow’s first major win on the battlefield in months. The Russian defense ministry said in a statement Friday that the salt mining town was “of great importance for the continuing successful offensive operations in the Donetsk…

  • NFL betting, odds: Why the Chargers are the right side on Saturday night

    Justin Herbert vs. Trevor Lawrence is an exciting wild-card matchup.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis Has Covid, Forcing Her To Pause Busy Awards-Season Schedule

    Jamie Lee Curtis, who has been making the rounds at movie awards events as part of the cast of A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, said Friday that she has Covid. It means she must miss several planned stops on the circuit including today’s AFI Awards luncheon and Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards. Curtis on Tuesday […]

  • Keystone XL pipeline report revives misleading claims about job creation

    Conservative lawmakers and commentators claim a US Energy Department report shows cancelation of the Keystone XL oil pipeline cost 60,000 jobs. This is misleading; the document does include one such estimate at the upper end of a range -- but the agency says the figure is flawed because it counted jobs in other countries or outside the scope of the project."Now we learn the truth. Canceling Keystone cost almost 60,000 working class jobs in this country. Not to mention our energy independence," s

  • Russia is attempting to build two-million-strong army

    According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Russia is preparing for another wave of mobilisation and is trying to create a two-million-strong army. Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine; Kyiv City Military Administration Quote: "In the first wave of mobilisation, 300,000 people were drafted into the Russian Armed Forces.

  • ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ Trailer: Alison Brie Still Loves Her Ex in Dave Franco Rom-Com

    Jay Ellis stars opposite Brie, who co-wrote the script with real-life husband, director Franco.

  • Draper fires warning to Nadal by reaching Adelaide semis

    Britain's Jack Draper fired a warning to Rafael Nadal by storming past Karen Khachanov and into the Adelaide International semi-finals on Thursday.Draper lifted his ranking from 262 to 40 in a breakthrough 2022 and his Adelaide semi is his third in the past six months.

  • DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans

    Potential Republican presidential candidates and their allies are stepping up attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he emerges as the early front-runner for the GOP’s 2024 nomination. In recent days, DeSantis has found himself on the receiving end of criticism from fellow GOP heavy hitters, like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and New Hampshire…

  • Russia cancels deferments of conscription for fathers with large families

    Nina Ostanina, Member of the State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament - ed.] and the Head of the Committee for Family, Women and Children, has stated that Russia will stop granting deferments from conscription to fathers of three minors.

  • New COVID subvariant is now dominant across the U.S., accounting for 43% of all new cases in latest week, CDC says

    XBB.1.5 has been dominant in the Northeast for several weeks and is now dominant in the U.S. as a whole.

  • Russian proxy in east Ukraine accuses Briton of spying

    Authorities in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine have accused a Briton who worked as an international conflict monitor of spying for Ukraine, a Russian news agency said on Friday. State-owned RIA said David Orrells, who worked as a drone operator for the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), was suspected of handing over intelligence on the positions of Russian-backed fighters and weaponry that the Ukrainians then used to launch attacks on them. Contacted by Reuters, Orrells said he had left Ukraine's Luhansk region in February last year, shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine, and was now "perfectly safe" back in the UK.

  • Steelers assistant Brian Flores interviews for Browns DC position

    The Steelers could lose Brian Flores to the Browns.

  • Know the Candidate: What could Brian Flores bring to the Browns?

    What would Brian Flores bring to the Browns?

  • Brian Flores interviews with Browns to run their defense

    Brian Flores landed in the AFC North last season. Flores, who joined coach Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh following his messy departure in Miami, is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday to be their new defensive coordinator. Flores is the second candidate to meet with the Browns this week.

  • Ukraine zeroes in on western tanks in bid to rout Russia

    Ukrainian defense officials are zeroing in on tank deliveries from the U.S. and European partners, saying the firepower and security provided by the armored artillery vehicles will keep up the momentum in its efforts to rout invading Russian forces. The Biden administration has increased the heavy artillery it is providing Ukraine, but has done so…