2020 Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ and Canada's Most Admired CEO™ Winners Announced

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Waterstone Human Capital, Canada's leading cultural talent management firm, has announced the 2020 winners of the Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ and Canada's Most Admired CEO™ program. This national program recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs for fostering high performance corporate cultures that help sustain a competitive advantage.

Organizations and CEOs are recognized as national winners in categories including: Enterprise, Mid-Market, Growth, Emerging, and the Broader Public Sector. This year, for only the second time since the Canada's Most Admired CEO Award was introduced in 2014, the Board of Governors voted to present the Transformational Leadership Award, recognizing a CEO who has had an extraordinary impact on the growth and evolution of an organization's corporate culture and overall performance.

"At Waterstone we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it's your organization's greatest asset," says Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "This year's award winners each demonstrate a commitment to culture as competitive advantage. They set a truly admirable example of how cultivating and sustaining great cultures can ultimately drive outstanding growth and performance."

Canada's Most Admired™ CEOs of 2020

  • Broader Public Sector: Margaret McNeil, CEO, Canuck Place Children's Hospice

  • Growth: Joanna Griffiths, Founder and CEO, Knix

  • Mid-Market: Jack Newton, Co-founder and CEO, Clio

  • Enterprise: Dani Reiss, President and CEO, Canada Goose

  • Transformational Leadership: Michael Medline, President and CEO, Empire Company Limited

Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures of 2020 – Broader Public Sector

  • ALS Society of Canada (Toronto, ON)

  • Covenant Health (Edmonton, AB)

  • Creative Options Regina (Regina, SK)

  • Egg Farmers of Canada (Ottawa, ON)

  • MedicAlert Foundation Canada (Toronto, ON)

  • NorQuest College (Edmonton, AB)

  • Ottawa Community Housing (Ottawa, ON)

  • Standards Council of Canada (Ottawa, ON)

  • The Ottawa Hospital (Ottawa, ON)

  • Yee Hong Centre for Geriatric Care (Scarborough, ON)

Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures of 2020 – Emerging

  • DPM Energy Inc. (Vaughan, ON)

  • Electromate Inc. (Vaughan, ON)

  • Firmex (Toronto, ON)

  • Harmonic Machine Inc. (Chilliwack, BC)

  • Humanise Collective (Montreal, QC)

  • Loopio Inc. (Toronto, ON)

  • Roma Moulding (Woodbridge, ON)

  • Sleep Therapeutics (Toronto, ON)

  • SureCall (Calgary, AB)

  • The Poirier Group (Toronto, ON)

  • ThinkData Works (Toronto, ON)

Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures of 2020 – Growth

  • Burns & Wilcox Canada (Toronto, ON)

  • Centra (Langley, BC)

  • Det'on Cho Management LP (Yellowknife, NWT)

  • Digital Extremes (London, ON)

  • East Side Games (Vancouver, BC)

  • Flipp (Etobicoke, ON)

  • INVIVO Communications Inc. (Toronto, ON)

  • Jobber (Edmonton, AB)

  • MyHealth Centre (Toronto, ON)

  • Xperigo (Markham, ON)

Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures of 2020 – Mid-Market

  • BentallGreenOak (Toronto, ON)

  • CARFAX (London, ON)

  • Coast Capital Savings (Surrey, BC)

  • D2L Corporation (Kitchener, ON)

  • Geotab (Oakville, ON)

  • Killam Apartment REIT (Halifax, NS)

  • Odlum Brown Limited (Vancouver, BC)

  • PointClickCare (Mississauga, ON)

  • QSL (Quebec City, QC)

  • RSM Canada (Toronto, ON)

Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures of 2020 – Enterprise

  • AstraZeneca Canada Inc. (Mississauga, ON)

  • BMO Financial Group (Toronto, ON)

  • Bruce Power (Tiverton, ON)

  • CWB Financial Group (Edmonton, AB)

  • Loblaw Companies Limited (Brampton, ON)

  • Royal Bank of Canada (Toronto, ON)

  • SAP Canada (Vancouver, BC)

  • Schneider Electric (Mississauga, ON)

  • Scotiabank (Toronto, ON)

  • Sobeys (Stellarton, NS)

The Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™ CEO awards will be presented at an awards gala on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The day also includes a Corporate Culture Summit – a learning event focused on corporate culture that features speakers and breakout sessions with past award winners – and a CEO-only Summit, which brings together some of the most senior executives from across Canada to network and share best practices around how to leverage corporate culture as a competitive advantage.

Tickets for all events will be available online at canadasmostadmired.com early in the new year.

About Waterstone Human Capital
At Waterstone Human Capital, we inspire organizations to build high performance cultures. We're a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. We have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure and train for fit . Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com

