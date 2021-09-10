Alpha Condé: Guinea's ousted president in good health, Ecowas says

·1 min read
Alpha Cond&#xe9;, pictured in 2020
Alpha Condé, pictured in 2020, has been detained by coup leaders

Guinea's ousted President Alpha Condé is in good health, leaders of the West African regional bloc Ecowas say.

Its envoys visited Mr Condé, who was detained in a military coup in Guinea last Friday.

They also met the leaders of the coup, including its figurehead Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

"President Alpha Condé is well," Ecowas President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said after meeting the 83-year-old in the coup leaders' headquarters.

Both Ecowas and the African Union have suspended Guinea, calling for a return to constitutional order and for Mr Condé to be freed.

The new military leaders have pledged to install a transitional government but have not said how or when it will happen.

They accused Mr Condé of rampant corruption and human rights abuses.

He became increasingly unpopular after he changed the constitution so he could stand for a third term as president.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Guinea suspended from West African bloc over coup

    Guinea has been suspended from West Africa's main political and economic bloc following the weekend military coup that ousted President Alpha Conde.The 15-member Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, held a virtual summit on Wednesday (September 8) to discuss the situation.Burkina Faso's foreign minister Alpha Barry said ECOWAS was demanding a return to constitutional order and the immediate release of Conde and others who were arrested."A high-level mission should be sent by ECOWAS to Guinea, as of tomorrow, in order to speak with the new authorities. And after this mission, ECOWAS should be able to re-examine their positions, but for now, ECOWAS has decided to suspend Guinea from all the decision-making instances of ECOWAS. We ask that this decision be endorsed by the African Union and the United Nations."Barry did not announce any immediate economic sanctions, as ECOWAS did with Mali's coup last year.Some experts say ECOWAS's leverage over Guinea is limited as it's not landlocked like Mali, nor is it a member of the West African currency union.Guinea's coup leader Mamady Doumbouya has promised a unified, transitional government but has not yet said when or how this will happen.At least 80 political prisoners were released on Tuesday (September 7) evening - many had campaigned against a constitutional change which allowed Conde to stand for a third term.The military has also been dismantling forward posts.They were used at the height of the protests against the constitutional change to house police and soldiers.Located in different neighborhoods of the capital Conakry, they facilitated rapid responses.Doumbouya has also met with heads of Guinea's various military branches as he hopes to unify the country's armed forces under the junta's command.

  • Israeli police catch 2 Palestinians who broke out of prison

    Israeli police on Friday night said they had caught two of the six Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison this week in a daring prison raid that has captured the country's attention. Police said the two were caught in northern Israel on Friday night. A video circulating on social media showed Israeli police shackling a man into the backseat of a police vehicle and asking the suspect for his name.

  • UN raises alarm on Taliban crackdown on dissent, journalists

    The United Nations on Friday sounded the alarm over Taliban crackdowns on peaceful protests, many of them by women demanding equal rights, and journalists covering such events. In one case, two Afghan video journalists were beaten with iron rods. Tagi Daryabi said he and a colleague were covering a protest earlier this week by women demanding their rights from Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers.

  • Seth Meyers Rips Trump Military Board Appointees for Trying to Stick Around

    NBCSeth Meyers on Thursday criticized appointees of former President Donald Trump for complaining about being asked by the Biden administration to resign from their military academy advisory boards or else be dismissed.“Why were there still any Trump holdovers anyway?” the late-night host wondered. “That’s like moving into a rent-controlled apartment that the last guy died in and keeping all the expired white fish in the refrigerator.”Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and former Off

  • Joe Mixon: Zac Taylor wants to win, and we want to win for him

    Zac Taylor is entering his third season as Bengals head coach. For a variety of reasons, Cincinnati has compiled a record of just 6-25-1 in his tenure. But with quarterback Joe Burrow recovered after reconstructive knee surgery, there’s plenty of optimism coming out of Cincinnati. Running back Joe Mixon — who was named a captain [more]

  • Regional envoys arrive in Guinea for talks

    Envoys from West Africa's main political and economic bloc arrived in the Guinean capital on Friday (September 10) for talks with the junta following a coup that ousted President Alpha Conde. The delegation from the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States - or ECOWAS- will push for a "credible" civilian prime minister as soon as possible. It is hoping to help guide the country back towards constitutional order, according to a high-ranking regional official.As it moves to strengthen its hold on power, the junta led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, ordered the central bank and other banks on Thursday to freeze all government accounts to secure state assets.Doumbouya and the other special forces soldiers behind Sunday's (September 5) coup said they ousted Conde because of concerns about poverty and endemic corruption.West Africa's third putsch since April has intensified fears of a backslide towards military rule in the region, which had been starting to shed its "coup-belt" reputation.Regional leaders suspended Guinea's membership of the ECOWAS bloc on Wednesday (September 8), but stopped short of imposing further sanctions.The African Union announced on Friday (September 10) that it has suspended Guinea from all its activities and decision-making bodies because of the coup, backing the decision by ECOWAS leaders.

  • Job Report Reveals Spike In Unemployment Rates For Black Americans, Women Sorely Impacted

    The August jobs report revealed that while the unemployment rate dropped to 5.2 percent from 5.4 percent, Black workers struggled to return to the workforce with unemployment rates rising to 8.8 percent last month compared to 8.2 percent in July

  • Solskjaer: Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Manchester United vs Newcastle

    Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for Portugal's third World Cup qualifier of September and thus joined his Manchester United teammates for training all week.

  • Man City's Mendy to stand trial in January on rape charges

    Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, who is accused of four counts of rape and one of sexual assault, will stand trial next year, a British court was told on Friday.

  • Italian pilot Dario Costa flies airplane through Turkey's Çatalca Tunnels

    Professional race and stunt pilot Dario Costa of Italy wrote a new chapter in aviation history as he flew an airplane through the narrow confines of two enclosed auto tunnels just outside Istanbul.

  • Guinea junta tells central bank to freeze government accounts

    CONAKRY (Reuters) -Guinea's military junta, which seized power over the weekend, said on Thursday that it has ordered the central bank and other banks to freeze all government accounts. On Sunday a group of special forces soldiers said they ousted President Alpha Conde over concerns about poverty and endemic corruption. The banking freeze was aimed at "securing state assets", a junta spokesman announced on the national broadcaster.

  • Ukrainian president says war with Russia a worst-case possibility

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that all-out war with neighbouring Russia was a possibility, and that he wanted to have a substantive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Asked at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) summit if there could really be all out-war with Russia, which seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and backs pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's east, Zelenskiy said: "I think there can be." Kyiv says the conflict in eastern Ukraine has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

  • Premier League clubs ready to defy Fifa's ban on Brazilian players

    Premier League clubs were on Friday night on the brink of agreeing to defy their ban on playing Brazilian talent as high level talks intensified with just hours to spare before kick-off.

  • How America's former presidents will commemorate the 9/11 anniversary

    How America's five living former presidents will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including Carter, Bush and others.

  • How Engine Penalties Could Decide F1 Championship Between Verstappen, Hamilton

    Grid penalties for engine swaps seem to be inevitable for Hamilton and Verstappen before end of the season.

  • Sao Paulo says Alves to leave club due to delayed payments

    Dani Alves will no longer be playing for Sao Paulo due to delayed salary payments owed to the veteran Brazil right back, his boyhood club said Friday. The 38-year-old defender, who has multiple honors from his time at Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, did not show up for training after spending the last two weeks with Brazil's national team for World Cup qualifiers. Alves, who still hopes to play at the 2022 World Cup, secured the 43rd winners’ medal of his career after gold with the Seleção at the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Chiefs' Mathieu remains in COVID-19 protocol ahead of opener

    Tyrann Mathieu remained in the COVID-19 protocol on Friday and the Kansas City Chiefs remain uncertain whether their All-Pro safety will be cleared in time for their season opener against the Cleveland Browns. The Chiefs essentially are preparing two defensive game plans depending on whether Mathieu, who is fully vaccinated, returns the two negative tests 24 hours apart that are required for him to take the field on Sunday. “Listen, we're going to see how it goes,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after their final practice of game week.

  • California Moves to Outlaw 'Stealthing,' or Removing Condom Without Consent

    The California state Legislature this week approved a measure that would make the state the first to outlaw stealthing, the act of removing a condom during sex without a partner’s consent. The bill, which was approved unanimously Tuesday, awaits the signature of Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, who has until Oct. 10 to sign it into law. A spokesman for the governor said his office did not comment on pending bills. If approved, the measure would amend the state’s civil definition of sexual battery

  • Sean Spicer Throws A Hissy Fit On Newsmax After Jen Psaki's Dig

    The former and current White House press secretaries tangled in a war of words after Spicer was ousted from a Naval Academy board.

  • AOC responds to Kellyanne Conway saying she won't resign from US Air Force Academy board: 'Don't let the fascist victim complex hit you on the way out'

    "Clinging onto vestiges of power against the people's will is kind of your /Trump's / the GOP's thing," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.