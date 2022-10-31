Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N): When Will It Breakeven?

Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Alpha HPA Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. On 30 June 2022, the AU$341m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$7.4m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Alpha HPA's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Alpha HPA, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$63m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 95%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Alpha HPA's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Alpha HPA has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

