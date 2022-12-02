Alpha HPA Limited's (ASX:A4N) 20% gain last week benefited both individual investors who own 44% as well as insiders

Every investor in Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 44% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While individual investors were the group that benefitted the most from last week’s AU$103m market cap gain, insiders too had a 17% share in those profits.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Alpha HPA.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alpha HPA?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Alpha HPA already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Alpha HPA's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 8.3% of Alpha HPA. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Regal Partners Limited with 8.3% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.8% and 5.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Rimas Kairaitis, the CEO has 1.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 15 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Alpha HPA

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Alpha HPA Limited. Insiders have a AU$104m stake in this AU$617m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 44% stake in Alpha HPA. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 9.5%, of the Alpha HPA stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 5.2% of Alpha HPA. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

