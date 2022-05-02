Is Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMR) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 145% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Alpha Metallurgical Resources' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for Alpha Metallurgical Resources

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alpha Metallurgical Resources is:

52% = US$287m ÷ US$547m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.52 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Alpha Metallurgical Resources' Earnings Growth And 52% ROE

First thing first, we like that Alpha Metallurgical Resources has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 20% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As you might expect, the 33% net income decline reported by Alpha Metallurgical Resources doesn't bode well with us. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared Alpha Metallurgical Resources' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 23% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for AMR? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Alpha Metallurgical Resources Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn't explain why the company's earnings have shrunk if it is retaining all of its profits. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Alpha Metallurgical Resources certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Having said that, we studied the latest analyst forecasts, and found that analysts are expecting the company's earnings growth to improve slightly. This could offer some relief to the company's existing shareholders. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsJapanese institutional managers

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.

  • This Dividend Stock Offers Massive Passive Income Potential

    Investing in dividend-paying companies is one of the many ways to earn passive income. Most dividend stocks distribute a fixed amount of their income to investors each quarter. Because of that, shareholders can sit back and collect a relatively predictable passive income stream.

  • Down Over 70%, These 3 Monster Growth Stocks Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The Nasdaq Composite is officially back in a bear market, which happens when an index is down 20% or more from its all-time high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is in correction territory -- which is a drawdown of at least 10% from the all-time high -- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is just 33 basis points from a correction.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Cathie Wood Dividend Stock and Wait 5 Years

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett could be thought of as representing different ends of the investing spectrum. Meanwhile, Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru. As such, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Wood's Ark Invest and Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway don't share too many holdings in common.

  • 3 Deeply Discounted Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Whether you're a brand-new investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for decades, you've learned, or been reminded of, one of investing's most valuable lessons: Stocks don't go up in a straight line. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has tumbled as much as 23%, which places it squarely in a bear market.

  • Fed expected to make big rate boost, go into full-time inflation-fighting mode

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to take a big step this week on its “expeditious march” to get its key interest rate back to a more normal level.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 75% (or More) to Buy in May

    Rising interest rates have historically meant tough times for growth stocks. With the Federal Reserve having already raised rates once in 2022 and signaling six more significant hikes before the year is out, companies that trade at growth-dependent valuations have been under pressure. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified top picks from the crowd of beaten-down growth stocks.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlie

  • Worried About Inflation? Here's What Warren Buffett Says Berkshire Hathaway Is Doing

    Inflation is on the minds of investors, policymakers, and everyday Americans. Since inflation is higher than the rate of economic growth, the real gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 1.4% year over year. Both Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger spoke about inflation at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) annual shareholders meeting on Saturday.

  • Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 2 Worst-Performing 2022 Stocks?

    The Nasdaq 100 index is now down roughly 20% across this year's trading, which means it's officially in bear market territory. With inflation coming in hot, the threat of six more major interest rate hikes this year, and geopolitical risk factors creating additional uncertainty, investors have been taking money off the table and selling out of growth-dependent technology stocks at a brisk pace. With dramatic valuation pullbacks currently underway, there are undoubtedly worthwhile buying opportunities, but investors should still be selective.

  • Billionaire Jeff Bezos lost $20.5 billion in 24 hours

    Jeff Bezos is $20.5 billion more poor. The second richest man in the world lost this huge sum in 24 hours. Do not worry, however, because the entrepreneur still has a net worth of $148 billion as of April 30, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Bezos is now over $100 billion from Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

  • ‘We cannot do that.’ 3 things NOT to ask your financial adviser to do for you

    Financial planners can be integral to your financial success, but you shouldn't cross certain lines.

  • Intuitive Surgical's Shares Just Got More Attractive

    The past six months haven't been kind to the investors in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), a leader in robotic surgeries. To add to that, shares slumped further after the company reported its first-quarter 2022 earnings about a week ago. Looking at the company's business performance, however, it feels like the market may be overreacting to Intuitive Surgical's near-term headwinds, presenting a timely opportunity for long-term investors to take a closer look at the company.

  • Tata, India's electric vehicle king, takes a frugal road less travelled

    To make its first electric vehicle for the consumer market, India's Tata Motors Ltd repurposed an unused shop floor at its flagship plant. Here, there's no fancy assembly line - Nexon SUV bodies designed for gasoline models are wired and fitted with battery packs by hand. Tata now makes more than 100 a day though much of that is now handled at another plant nearby.

  • 12 Safe Stocks To Buy For Beginner Investors

    In this article, we discuss the 12 safe stocks to buy for beginner investors. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Safe Stocks To Buy For Beginner Investors. Economic forecasts can be incredibly fickle, and although the past few years have proven that […]

  • Altria Shows Once Again Why Tobacco Is a Great Defensive Stock

    There's no need to worry about this business even if we head into a recessionary or high-inflation environment.