Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Alpha Metallurgical Resources' (NYSE:AMR) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Alpha Metallurgical Resources is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.49 = US$857m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$361m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has an ROCE of 49%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 19%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Alpha Metallurgical Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Alpha Metallurgical Resources here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Alpha Metallurgical Resources is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 49%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 118%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 125% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Alpha Metallurgical Resources can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

