    Alpha and Omega: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

    SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $105,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 29 cents per share.

    The chipmaker posted revenue of $122.4 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.6 million, or 27 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $464.9 million.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Alpha and Omega said it expects revenue in the range of $134 million to $138 million.

    Alpha and Omega shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.44, a climb of nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOSL

