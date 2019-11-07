Is Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.'s (NYSEMKT:APT) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.'s (NYSEMKT:APT) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Alpha Pro Tech has a price to earnings ratio of 14.56, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.9%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Alpha Pro Tech:

P/E of 14.56 = $3.60 ÷ $0.25 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Alpha Pro Tech Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (20.3) for companies in the building industry is higher than Alpha Pro Tech's P/E.

AMEX:APT Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 7th 2019

This suggests that market participants think Alpha Pro Tech will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Alpha Pro Tech saw earnings per share improve by -9.6% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 10% annually, over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Alpha Pro Tech's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of US$5.5m, Alpha Pro Tech has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 12% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Alpha Pro Tech's P/E Ratio

Alpha Pro Tech trades on a P/E ratio of 14.6, which is below the US market average of 18.3. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders don't think it will.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.