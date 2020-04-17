Alpha Software Offers Free Licenses For Building Mobile and Web Apps Rapidly to Help Fight COVID-19

Top-Rated Low-Code App Development and Deployment Platform Builds Apps in Hours

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to aid the global response to COVID-19, Alpha Software Corporation today announced its intent to help software developers build and deploy apps to help healthcare organizations, emergency services, governmental bodies or the general public during the pandemic. The Company will provide complimentary licenses to its award-winning low-code mobile and web app development platform, as well as training resources to qualifying developers and organizations.

"This is a devastating crisis, and we are looking to make a meaningful contribution in the battle against this virus," said Richard Rabins, CEO of Alpha Software. "With a development and deployment platform that can build web and offline-capable mobile apps in hours, Alpha Software offers the fastest method to get secure and scale-able industrial strength apps built and deployed globally, making it a valuable weapon in the war against aids COVID-19."

Alpha Software has the industry's only mobile and web app development and deployment environment with distinct "no-code" and "low-code" components, allowing both non-technical and technical users to build and deploy the mobile and web apps they need. All Alpha Software apps are cross-platform and include the latest mobile capabilities. Alpha Software offers a patented offline capability that ensures mobile apps work, with or without a connection. Workers at new field hospitals, in large or makeshift warehouses, or making deliveries or providing services in underserved or remote areas can use apps developed with Alpha Software products without having to worry about signal strength.

Developers can contact Alpha Software to inquire about complimentary software licenses to produce COVID-19 related apps at:

https://www.alphasoftware.com/covid-19-apps

About Alpha Software Corporation

Alpha Software Corporation, based in Massachusetts, produces award-winning software that speeds offline-capable, mobile and web app development and deployment for business and IT. The core technology includes Alpha Anywhere®, a front-end and back-end, low-code platform for web and specialized mobile development and deployment, and Alpha TransForm®, which turns complex paper forms and business processes into scalable, offline-capable mobile apps in just a few hours. For more information, visit https://www.alphasoftware.com/

Alpha Software is a registered trademark of Alpha Software Corporation. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

