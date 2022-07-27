Is Alphabet (GOOG) an Attractive Investment?

Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2022, a portfolio net return of -17.2% was recorded by the fund, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which delivered a -16.1% return for the same period. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Wedgewood Partners mentioned Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2015, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a Mountain View, California-based multinational conglomerate company with a $1.3 trillion market capitalization. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) delivered a -27.12% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -22.92%. The stock closed at $105.44 per share on July 20, 2022.

Here is what Wedgewood Partners has to say about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Alphabet grew its core search revenues +24% on a +30% year-ago comparison. Despite this stellar top-line performance, shares sold off as the market began to discount fears of a recession. However, the stock has outperformed relative to other holdings as core Google Search has been less affected by disruptions related to Apple’s privacy initiatives. Alphabet’s Cloud segment is generating revenue at a $24 billion run rate but is still running at a loss. We think this business can generate much better margins at some point. In the meantime, the Company has 4% to 5% of shares authorized for repurchase which is an attractive use of capital as the stock trades for about just 18X 2023 consensus estimates."

Our calculations show that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) ranks 5th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was in 160 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 158 funds in the previous quarter. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) delivered a -11.77% return in the past 3 months.

In July 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

