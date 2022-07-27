Is Alphabet (GOOG) an Attractive Investment?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2022, a portfolio net return of -17.2% was recorded by the fund, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which delivered a -16.1% return for the same period. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Wedgewood Partners mentioned Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2015, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a Mountain View, California-based multinational conglomerate company with a $1.3 trillion market capitalization. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) delivered a -27.12% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -22.92%. The stock closed at $105.44 per share on July 20, 2022.

Here is what Wedgewood Partners has to say about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Alphabet grew its core search revenues +24% on a +30% year-ago comparison. Despite this stellar top-line performance, shares sold off as the market began to discount fears of a recession. However, the stock has outperformed relative to other holdings as core Google Search has been less affected by disruptions related to Apple’s privacy initiatives. Alphabet’s Cloud segment is generating revenue at a $24 billion run rate but is still running at a loss. We think this business can generate much better margins at some point. In the meantime, the Company has 4% to 5% of shares authorized for repurchase which is an attractive use of capital as the stock trades for about just 18X 2023 consensus estimates."

Google
Google

Photo by Kai Wenzel on Unsplash

Our calculations show that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) ranks 5th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was in 160 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 158 funds in the previous quarter. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) delivered a -11.77% return in the past 3 months.

In July 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying Apple (AAPL) Shares

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2022, a portfolio net return of -17.2% was recorded by the fund, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which delivered a -16.1% return for the same period. Go over the […]

  • Is Adobe (ADBE) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Andvari Associates, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first six months of 2022 Andvari was down 30.9% net of fees while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF was down 20.0%. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its […]

  • Is it Still Worthy to Keep Your Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2022, a portfolio net return of -17.2% was recorded by the fund, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which delivered a -16.1% return for the same period. Go over the […]

  • Google Reassures Wall Street With Ad Business Showing Resilience

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported second-quarter revenue that met analysts’ expectations, reflecting the internet giant’s resilience amid slowing growth in advertising. Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the

  • Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -4.72% and 0.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Microsoft Shares Rise on Upbeat 2023 Sales Growth Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. gave an upbeat sales forecast for the fiscal year that just began, easing investor concerns about growth that had flared up following a lackluster fourth-quarter earnings report. Shares jumped more than 5% in late trading, reversing earlier declines.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares Tumb

  • Fox News Election Brief: Trump triumphs in Maryland primary, but so do Democrats

    Trump-supported candidate wins in Maryland GOP gubernatorial primary where Democrats had also meddled, progressives make their case to voters and more midterm election news

  • Tech stocks have ‘a narrative that’s changing almost every single week’: Strategist

    Hank Smith, Head of Investment Strategy at Haverford Trust, and Huw Roberts, Quant Insight Head of Analytics, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impact of the Fed's rate hike on markets and tech leaders Microsoft and Google ahead of their earnings reports.

  • PSN vs. PLTR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    PSN vs. PLTR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • How to Marinate Chicken So It's Juicier and More Flavorful Than You Ever Imagined It Could Be

    If you think chicken errs on the dry or bland side, prepare to give its reputation a glow-up. Once you learn how to marinate chicken using our two easy methods, you’ll look forward to adding this budget-friendly lean protein to your menu.

  • Microsoft misses on Q4 earnings, cloud business falls short

    Microsoft announced its Q4 earnings after the bell, missing on revenue and EPS.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The cannabis industry has some incredible deals at the moment, but not all pot stocks will be winners.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 7 beaten-down semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer likes. If you want to explore similar beaten-down semiconductor stocks that are on Jim Cramer’s radar, you can also read Jim Cramer Likes These 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks. Analysts and investors are treading carefully as they are exploring growth areas […]

  • Billionaires Are Piling Into These 2 Dividend-Paying Pharma Stocks

    U.S. stock markets are going through a historically turbulent period right now. Rising interest rates, geopolitical unrest, supply chain woes, and record-setting levels of inflation have wreaked havoc on U.S. stock prices this year. Billionaire super-investors like Bridgewater Associates' Raymond Dalio and Citadel's Kenneth Griffin haven't exactly shied away from buying certain equity classes this year, however.

  • Why QuantumScape, Lordstown, and Faraday Future Stocks Sank Today

    The stocks of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) are all dropping today after an SEC filing from Faraday Future. QuantumScape was down 5.9%. Lordstown was down 4.9%.

  • Walmart just issued a major profit warning. 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry predicted the mega-retailer's problems

    Burry said inflation would hit consumer demand, and retailers would cut prices to shift inventory, eroding company earnings. Walmart saw exactly that.

  • 3 Dividend Kings Suited Perfectly for Income Investors

    Meeting the parameters to join the elite Dividend King group speaks volumes about these companies' well-established and thriving nature.