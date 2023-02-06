Is Alphabet (GOOG) an Attractive Investment for the Long-Term?

Investment management company RGA Investment Advisors recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. 2022 was a difficult year for the market and forecasting business trends and opportunities were challenging. The firm focuses on growing companies, at reasonable valuations with demonstrable business quality. The firm also believes that Biotech and life science tools and instruments verticals are the most interesting areas for better future returns. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

RGA Investment Advisors highlighted stocks Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a multinational technology company. On February 3, 2023, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock closed at $105.22 per share. One-month return of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was 18.49%, and its shares lost 24.27% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a market capitalization of $1.355 trillion.

RGA Investment Advisors made the following comment about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“Below is a chart Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) P/E ratio plotted against Autozone’s (NYSE: AZO). Any number of examples between large cap tech companies and more mature companies could illustrate this very same point, but we find this specific case most interesting because of its history. Note that in late 2014/early 2015 these multiples crossed one another. The relative harmony between Alphabet and Autozone lasted for just shy of a year at that time, before Alphabet’s shares surged and Autozone’s shares slumped. This relationship need not matter for markets, though we think there is some signal for investors. Autozone today trades at the highest multiples of its recent history, while Alphabet trades at its lowest. Meanwhile, despite growth estimates dropping considerably at Alphabet and appreciating modestly at Autozone, Alphabet will outgrow Autozone by a wide margin over the next five years...” (Click here to read the full text)

Photo by Kai Wenzel on Unsplash

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is in 6th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 156 hedge fund portfolios held Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) at the end of the third quarter, which was 153 in the previous quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.