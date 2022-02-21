Is Alphabet (GOOG) a Great Long-Term Investment?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the “Index”) returned 11.64%, and the S&P 500 (the “S&P”) 11.03%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Polen Focus Growth, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) and discussed its stance on the firm. Alphabet Inc. is a Mountain View, California-based multinational technology conglomerate holding company with a $1.8 trillion market capitalization. GOOG delivered a -4.97% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 29.20%. The stock closed at $2,749.75 per share on February 16, 2022.

Here is what Polen Focus Growth has to say about Alphabet Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"For the full year, the top performers included Alphabet. Alphabet’s business continues to compound at what we believe to be a healthy rate. The company reported a 40% increase in third-quarter revenues year over year and likely earned approximately $70 billion in incremental revenue in 2021."

Our calculations show that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) ranks 5th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. GOOG was in 156 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 155 funds in the previous quarter. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) delivered a -7.76% return in the past 3 months.

In February 2022, we published an article that includes GOOG in the 10 Undervalued Stocks Hedge Funds Are Talking About. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

