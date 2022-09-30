Is Alphabet (GOOG) A Good Stock To Buy Now Despite the Tough Macroeconomic Conditions?

1
Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Lakehouse Capital, an investment management company, released its "Lakehouse Global Growth Fund" July 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. July was an eventful month, and the fund returned 11.1% net of fees and expenses compared to 5.4% for its benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Lakehouse Capital discusses the stocks like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the July 2022 investor letter. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Mountain View, California. On September 27, 2022, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock closed at $98.09 per share. One-month return of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was -10.75%, and its shares lost 27.97% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a market capitalization of $1.277 trillion.

Here is what Lakehouse Capital specifically said about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its investor letter:

"Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) reported another strong quarterly result despite the tough macroeconomic conditions. Revenue increased by 13% as Search proved resilient, primarily led by strength in the travel and retail verticals. YouTube advertising growth was lighter and moderated due to a tough comparison period and a general softening in brand advertising spend. That said, YouTube’s user engagement and time spent still continues to grow which bodes well for future monetisation opportunities. Google Cloud outpaced the company’s overall growth with revenue increasing by 36% and while it has yet to show any signs of profitability, we remain supportive of Alphabet continuing to reinvest in its cloud business given the size of the market opportunity ahead. On the cost front, the company added another 10,000 employees during the quarter, but notably, the CFO mentioned that hiring will likely slow down over the next twelve months as the company focuses on greater operating efficiency. Overall, we’re pleased with how the company has performed and are confident that management will be able to control costs, if or when the economic environment becomes more challenging."

Pixabay/Public Domain

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is in 6th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 153 hedge fund portfolios held Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) at the end of the second quarter which was 160 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in another article and shared Madison Funds' views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.1x Alphabet Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) may be sending bearish signals at the...

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Harding

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten energy stocks to buy according to billionaire David Harding. If you want to skip our introduction to the hedge fund investor and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list then take a look at 5 Energy Stocks to Buy According to […]

  • Is Intel About to Do the Unthinkable?

    In this video, I will be talking about the recent announcement that Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has made about its new CPU and GPU processors and sharing my thoughts on whether this is the crucial tipping point we were all waiting for.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index making new lows in 2022, it is crucial investors stay the course and continue adding high-quality businesses to their portfolios -- through dollar-cost averaging, if possible. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is currently light on profits yet is vital to the burgeoning U.S. e-commerce industry. Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) offer the beautiful pairing of high sales growth and strong free cash flow (FCF) creation and profitability.

  • Google Just Called It Quits in This Market. Will Amazon and Microsoft Follow?

    Today's video focuses on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and which of these tech giants could be the winner in the cloud gaming market. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • DeMar DeRozan 'made it a personal vendetta' to dominate teams that made him bad contract offers

    DeRozan had a career year in 2021 after being spurned by some teams.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994

    The amount of dollars to be sold hasn't been decided yet, but Reuters said it will primarily involve state banks' currency reserves.

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sounds the alarm on shaky markets - and fears a worse disaster than the financial crisis

    Burry's concerns include surging interest rates, whipsawing currencies, and central banks scrambling to calm panicking investors.

  • 'Don't try to be a hero': The stock market will — eventually — roar back, history shows

    On the bright side of what has increasingly been a terrible year for stocks is that over time, history is filled with self-corrections and comebacks.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes as investors are shifting sentiment on the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary moves. They are not exactly disapproving – but they are reconciling to the idea that we’re in for a hard landing, and that the Fed’s projected 4.6% peak inter

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that were recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some other stocks on the list, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Leading U.S. indices fell slightly in pre-market trading Thursday, apparently on recession fears and soaring Treasury yields. […]

  • Dividend Kings; 3 Stocks That Recently Made the Cut

    Dividend Aristocrats are highly-respectable in their own right, but Dividend Kings take the throne. Several companies have recently made their way into the elite club.

  • Rupee seen higher on current account deficit surprise, dollar retreat

    The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday, after the country reported a lower-than-expected current account deficit for the June quarter. The dollar index pulling back further from multi-year highs will likely be an additional boost for the rupee, traders said. India posted a CAD of $23.9 billion in the April-June period, wider than $13.4 billion in the preceding quarter but lower than $30.5 billion that economists were expecting.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Realty Income at the Turn of the Century, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Investors looking for strong long-term returns should focus on total return, not just stock price appreciation, and Realty Income shows why.

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

    The Dow Jones industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) officially entered a bear market earlier this week, as it closed more than 20% below the record levels it hit early in January 2022. Other major benchmarks had seen even larger losses, but it took the most recent downturn in the stock market to pull the venerable Dow along with them. As you'd expect from a downturn, some of the 30 stocks of the Dow Jones Industrials have taken harder hits than others.

  • Lordstown Motors starts making electric trucks at Ohio plant

    Commercial electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors says it has slowly started production of its first model, the Endurance pickup. Lordstown expects to deliver 50 trucks to customers this year, and up to 450 more in the first half of 2023, as long as it can raise enough capital. The trucks are being built in an old General Motors small-car assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland that was purchased last year by Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics maker.

  • Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon

    I bonds are a very popular investment asset, especially in a time of market volatility - the guaranteed variable return is attractive in a time when other investments seem too risky. There's only one major downside - you are limited … Continue reading → The post Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money, According to Wall Street

    With inflation, rising interest rates, and fear of a recession weighing on investors' minds, even the best stocks have been in freefall. Investment bank analysts on Wall Street have identified a handful of top growth stocks that have a lot more potential than their present market values would suggest. Wall Street analysts who follow Exact Sciences think its best days are still to come.