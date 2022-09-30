Is Alphabet (GOOG) A Good Stock To Buy Now Despite the Tough Macroeconomic Conditions?

Lakehouse Capital, an investment management company, released its "Lakehouse Global Growth Fund" July 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. July was an eventful month, and the fund returned 11.1% net of fees and expenses compared to 5.4% for its benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Lakehouse Capital discusses the stocks like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the July 2022 investor letter. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Mountain View, California. On September 27, 2022, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock closed at $98.09 per share. One-month return of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was -10.75%, and its shares lost 27.97% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a market capitalization of $1.277 trillion.

Here is what Lakehouse Capital specifically said about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its investor letter:

"Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) reported another strong quarterly result despite the tough macroeconomic conditions. Revenue increased by 13% as Search proved resilient, primarily led by strength in the travel and retail verticals. YouTube advertising growth was lighter and moderated due to a tough comparison period and a general softening in brand advertising spend. That said, YouTube’s user engagement and time spent still continues to grow which bodes well for future monetisation opportunities. Google Cloud outpaced the company’s overall growth with revenue increasing by 36% and while it has yet to show any signs of profitability, we remain supportive of Alphabet continuing to reinvest in its cloud business given the size of the market opportunity ahead. On the cost front, the company added another 10,000 employees during the quarter, but notably, the CFO mentioned that hiring will likely slow down over the next twelve months as the company focuses on greater operating efficiency. Overall, we’re pleased with how the company has performed and are confident that management will be able to control costs, if or when the economic environment becomes more challenging." Pixabay/Public Domain

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is in 6th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 153 hedge fund portfolios held Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) at the end of the second quarter which was 160 in the previous quarter.

