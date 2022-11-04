Can Alphabet (GOOG) Retain its Position in the Long Run?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Alger Capital, an investment management company, released its “Alger Spectra Fund” third quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, Class A shares of the fund outperformed the Russell 3000 Growth Index. In the quarter, the portfolio’s largest sector overweight was Health Care, and the largest sector underweight was Information Technology. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Alger Capital discussed stocks like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Mountain View, California. On November 2, 2022, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock closed at $87.07 per share. One-month return of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was -14.84% and its shares lost 41.44% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a market capitalization of $1.126 trillion.

Alger Capital made the following comment about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a global technology company specializing in cloud operating systems and digital advertising company revenues are primarily driven by online advertising on its google search platform, along with selling hardware devices and apps on google play. Shares underperformed during the period as the company reported mixed second-quarter results. The company's net revenues were slightly below analysts' estimates as advertisers reduced their spending. Moreover, growth in their cloud computing segment-google cloud-was lower than analysts' estimates. While near-term results were uninspiring, we believe the company remains well positioned for the long term with leading search technology that should produce incremental sales growth from increasing smartphone adoption."

Photo by Kai Wenzel on Unsplash

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is in 6th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 153 hedge fund portfolios held Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) at the end of the second quarter which was 160 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in another article and shared Baron Funds' views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Do You Think Alphabet (GOOG) Failed to Meet Investors’ Expectations?

    Investment management company First Pacific Advisors recently released its “FPA Crescent Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the quarter, the fund returned -4.71% compared to a -4.88% return for the S&P 500 Index. In the trailing twelve months, the fund declined 14.68%. However, in the third quarter, the […]

  • The 1 Stat That Makes Alphabet Stock a Screaming Buy

    When digging into Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) latest business results, it's easy to focus on slowing advertising demand or its rising headcount. While these are understandable considerations, they shouldn't outweigh what I think is the most critical part of Alphabet's third quarter. The star of the show should be Google Cloud and how well this segment has been performing for Alphabet.

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 18.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • Apple Pauses Hiring for Roles Outside R&D in Cost-Cutting Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has paused hiring for many jobs outside of research and development, an escalation of an existing plan to reduce budgets heading into next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife

  • Apple’s New iPhones Struggle Even With Deepening Discounts in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s latest iPhone generation is having a tough time in the world’s biggest smartphone market, where its most recent weekly sales were down by a third compared with last year, according to Jefferies.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife

  • Will Meta Platforms (META) Bounce Back?

    Investment management company First Pacific Advisors recently released its “FPA Crescent Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the quarter, the fund returned -4.71% compared to a -4.88% return for the S&P 500 Index. In the trailing twelve months, the fund declined 14.68%. However, in the third quarter, the […]

  • Baron Opportunity Fund is Bullish on Alphabet (GOOG)

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Opportunity Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 2.38% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 3.37% decline for the Russell 3000 Growth Index and a 4.88% decline for the S&P 500 Index. The […]

  • Silicon Valley is telling us something about the recession to come with a huge wave of layoffs and hiring freezes this week

    After years of big growth and huge spending, tech companies are resorting to layoffs in the latest recession signal.

  • Amazon.com to freeze hiring in corporate workforce

    "We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months, and will continue to monitor what we're seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense," Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, said in a blog post. Over the last month, many media outlets have reported about hiring freezes in parts of Amazon's cloud unit, AWS, as well as in its retail business.

  • Better Buy: Ally Financial vs. Upstart Stock

    It's hard to believe that it was only one year ago that Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock reached a breathtaking pinnacle of $390, which was nearly 1,000% above its opening-day market price less than a year earlier. At the same time, fellow financial stock Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has plunged as well, although not quite as much: 48% from it's 52-week high. It recently became a Warren Buffett stock, stirring greater interest among investors.

  • Coinbase stock dips as the crypto platform reports an earnings, revenue miss

    Crypto reporter David Hollerith examines Coinbase shares following its recent earnings miss.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock After Its Latest Price Drop

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and Google Cloud, was no exception, with share prices down over 13% in the last few trading days. Investors are worried about slowing growth at YouTube and expenses rising faster than revenue, among other issues. While there is clearly some short-term pressure on Alphabet's earnings, the business is still in a great spot right now.

  • Earnings: Qualcomm guidance ‘much worse than expected,’ analyst says

    John Vinh, KeyBanc Capital Markets Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Qualcomm, the impact of worsening macro and China headwinds, the company’s hiring freeze plans, and the outlook for chips.

  • YouTube Is Now Selling Other Companies’ Streaming Services

    With streaming service fatigue on the rise, YouTube is becoming a one-stop-shop selling the streaming services of other companies, like Paramount+ and Showtime. The Google subsidiary launched the marketplace amid a slowdown in advertising. Reporter Miles Kruppa joins host Julie Chang to discuss the new feature and how it might shape the streaming landscape. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

  • Should You Invest in NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)?

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Opportunity Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 2.38% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 3.37% decline for the Russell 3000 Growth Index and a 4.88% decline for the S&P 500 Index. The […]

  • Is Tesla (TSLA) a Safe Investment Avenue?

    Alger Capital, an investment management company, released its “Alger Spectra Fund” third quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, Class A shares of the fund outperformed the Russell 3000 Growth Index. In the quarter, the portfolio’s largest sector overweight was Health Care, and the largest sector underweight […]

  • Apple Adds New IPhone 14 Maker in India in Shift From China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp. has begun assembling the company’s latest iPhone 14 model in India.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyThat move

  • 3 EV Stocks to Buy Before the Market Starts to Soar in 2023

    Investors looking at the electric vehicle space certainly have several options to choose from. In this market, many valuations across EV players have come down to more attractive levels. However, choosing the best EV stocks to buy is more challenging than it looks. That’s mainly because the macro picture right now isn’t great. Due to rapidly rising interest rates, growth stocks (such as those in the EV space) have been hit very hard by Mr. Market. Indeed, the share prices of many of the companie

  • World ‘plunging towards societal collapse’ as era of cheap money ends

    The global economy is on the path to hyperinflation and risks societal collapse if soaring prices are not brought under control, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds has warned.