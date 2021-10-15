Is Alphabet (GOOG) Still A Great Investment Pick?

Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of +2.75% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, outperforming the S&P 500 Index that delivered a +0.58% return for the same period, and the +1.16% gain of the Russell 1000 Growth Index. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their best picks for 2021.

Wedgewood Partners, in its Q3 2021 investor letter, mentioned Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) and discussed its stance on the firm. Alphabet Inc. is a Mountain View, California-based multinational technology conglomerate holding company with a $1.8 trillion market capitalization. GOOG delivered a 61.41% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 79.84%. The stock closed at $2,828.24 per share on October 14, 2021.

Here is what Wedgewood Partners has to say about Alphabet Inc. in its Q3 2021 investor letter:

"Alphabet’s core Google search business accelerated to multiyear highs, up nearly +70% driven in part by advertisers rushing to the Company’s Android platform. We estimate Android runs on nearly three-quarters of all smartphones; however, its share of ad spend is lower. Recent policy changes to Apple’s iOS operating system have made it more difficult for advertisers to get a return on its ad spend across the Apple ecosystem. These changes should help close the gap between Android and iOS advertising share and sustain Alphabet’s torrid growth."

Alphabet

Pixabay/Public Domain

Based on our calculations, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) ranks 7th in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. GOOG was in 155 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 159 funds in the previous quarter. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) delivered a 7.20% return in the past 3 months.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.