Alphabet (GOOGL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $1,070.06, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the internet search leader had gained 3.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.55%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GOOGL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 4, 2019. On that day, GOOGL is projected to report earnings of $11.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.28 billion, up 20.91% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.28% lower. GOOGL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GOOGL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.03, so we one might conclude that GOOGL is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



