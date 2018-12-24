Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $984.67, marking a -0.66% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.71%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet search leader had lost 5% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

GOOGL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $11.06, up 14.02% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.26 billion, up 20.83% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $42.05 per share and revenue of $109.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.2% and +22.79%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. GOOGL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GOOGL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.23, so we one might conclude that GOOGL is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GOOGL has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



