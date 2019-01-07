Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $1,075.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet search leader had 0% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GOOGL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 7, 2019. In that report, analysts expect GOOGL to post earnings of $11.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.02%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.26 billion, up 20.83% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% higher. GOOGL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GOOGL has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.72 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.71.

We can also see that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



