Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG.L) Investors Are Paying Above The Intrinsic Value

Does the February share price for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG.L) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.
Is GOOG.L fairly valued?
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.
5-year cash flow forecast
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|$29.84k
|$35.44k
|$39.78k
|$49.65k
|$59.20k
|Source
|Analyst x13
|Analyst x13
|Analyst x7
|Analyst x5
|Analyst x4
|Present Value Discounted @ 10.38%
|$27.04k
|$29.09k
|$29.58k
|$33.45k
|$36.14k
Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$155b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 10.4%.
Terminal Value (TV) = FCF2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$59b × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (10.4% – 2.7%) = US$795b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$795b ÷ ( 1 + 10.4%)5 = US$486b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$641b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $921.82. Relative to the current share price of $1128.63, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.
Important assumptions
I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Alphabet as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 10.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.052. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For GOOG.L, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should look at:
