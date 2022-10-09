What Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) P/E Is Not Telling You

Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Alphabet certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Alphabet's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 17% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 121% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 11% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.6% growth each year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Alphabet is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Alphabet currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

