Alphabet leapfrogs Apple as third biggest company as iPhone maker in meltdown

Apple's shock profit warning has dragged it further down the list of the most valuable companies, as Alphabet became the third company to leapfrog the iPhone maker in less than two months.

Shares in Apple plunged by almost 10pc after markets opened in New York, putting its valuation at around $675bn (£536bn).

It is now worth less than Microsoft, which has a market capitalisation at around $755bn, Amazon, worth $738bn, and Alphabet, $717bn.

It is the latest signal of the change of fortunes for the tech sector which, up until late last year, had been buoyed in the post-crisis market bull run.

Apple and Amazon surpassed the $1 trillion mark in August and September respectively, becoming the first US companies to do so, but both have since seen hundreds of millions wiped off their valuations.

The latest slide in Apple's share price came after the company revealed last night that it was cutting its forecasts for the three months to the end of December, amid weaker demand for iPhones and escalating trade tensions between the US and China.

The news, which was released last night after the bell, dragged US markets lower, causing the Dow Jones to drop almost 600 points, and the Nasdaq to slide 2.2pc.

Microsoft was down more than 3pc, and Alphabet and Amazon both slipped around 2pc.

Shares in Apple's suppliers from around the world, however, took the heaviest beating, with analysts warning many were likely to issue their own warnings on the back of Apple's update.

Investors in luxury brands Burberry, LVMH and Hermes were also spooked by the news, given their heavy exposure to Chinese consumers, all dropping by more than 2pc.

Tim Cook, Apple's chief executive, had said in his letter that while the company had "anticipated some challenges in key emerging markets, we did not foresee the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in Greater China".