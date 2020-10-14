    Advertisement

    Alphabet Mineral reveals crop-inspecting robots

    A photograph of a field at sunset shows three bridge-shaped robots - a central bar suspended by two pillars - drive over rows of crops
    The plant buggy roams atop the crops, counting and analysing each

    Google's parent company, Alphabet, has unveiled prototype robots that can inspect individual plants in a field, to help farmers improve crop yields.

    The robot buggies roll through fields on upright pillars, so they can coast over plants without disturbing them.

    The goal is to collect huge amounts of data about how crops grow.

    Called Project Mineral, it is part of Alphabet's X company, which aims to create world-changing technology from radical "moonshot" ideas.

    In a blog post, project lead Elliott Grant said: "We hope that better tools will enable the agriculture industry to transform how food is grown".

    A modern version of the buggy rolls through a huge field of low-height green crops, stretching as far as the eye can see
    The robot buggy can be made in different sizes for different crops and planting patterns

    The team says its main goal is to address the world's increasing need for food and the sustainability of growing it.

    But current tools do not give farmers the kind of information they need.

    "What if every single plant could be monitored and given exactly the nutrition it needed?" Mr Grant wrote.

    "What if we could untangle the genetic and environmental drivers of crop yield?"

    A man works on a prototype buggy in a field at night - this version looking like a large table mounted on bicycle wheels, with computer kit on the flat surface
    The latest version of the buggy is much more polished than its prototypes

    While farmers may have information about the soil content or the weather, the buggy robot was designed to see how plants were "actually growing and responding to their environment", the company said.

    "Over the past few years, the plant buggy has trundled through strawberry fields in California and soybean fields in Illinois, gathering high quality images of each plant and counting and classifying every berry and every bean," it said.

    On top of being a literal bean-counter, the buggy can also record information such as plant height, leaf area and fruit size.

    And all that data is plugged into a machine-learning system to try to spot patterns and insights useful to farmers.

    "Growers can troubleshoot and treat individual plants instead of entire fields, reducing both their costs and environmental impact," the company said.

    Mineral said it was already working with breeders and farmers in Argentina, Canada, South Africa, and the United States.

    But there is no explicit timeline or plan to release the buggy as a commercial product.

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.
    • Pelosi calls CNN's Blitzer an 'apologist' for the GOP in heated exchange over stimulus bill
      Yahoo News

      Pelosi calls CNN's Blitzer an 'apologist' for the GOP in heated exchange over stimulus bill

      House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accused CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer of being “an apologist” for Republicans as the two parties seek the upper hand in negotiations over a new round of economic stimulus to aid Americans suffering hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I don't know why you're always an apologist, and many of your colleagues, apologists for the Republican position,” Pelosi snapped in a Tuesday interview with Blitzer. The anchor had asked her about a tweet by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., encouraging the speaker to accept the Trump administration's offer of $1.8 trillion in stimulus.

    • Amy Coney Barrett apologizes after being called out by a Democratic senator for using the 'offensive and outdated' term 'sexual preference' to refer to LGBTQ people
      Business Insider

      Amy Coney Barrett apologizes after being called out by a Democratic senator for using the 'offensive and outdated' term 'sexual preference' to refer to LGBTQ people

      Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the president's Supreme Court nominee, apologized for using the widely criticized term "sexual preference" to refer to LGBTQ Americans' sexual orientations. "I have no agenda, and I do want to be clear that I have never discriminated on the basis of sexual preference and would not ever discriminate on the basis of sexual preference," Barrett said on Tuesday morning. Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono chastised Barrett during her questioning time in the evening, pointing out that the term is considered offensive and outdated.

    • "Nervous breakdown": President Trump attacks Fox News and Drudge Report in early morning tweet spree
      Salon

      "Nervous breakdown": President Trump attacks Fox News and Drudge Report in early morning tweet spree

      Donald Trump | Fox News logo Getty Images/FOX NEWS/Salon President Donald Trump promoted a website operated by a Fox News regular and attacked other conservative media outlets. The president hyped the new Bongino Report, a news aggregator owned by gun-loving commentator Dan Bongino, and attacked competitor Drudge Report and Fox News, as well. "Congratulations Dan.

    • Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of killing 2 people during Wisconsin protests, won't face charges in Illinois, his home state
      USA TODAY

      Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of killing 2 people during Wisconsin protests, won't face charges in Illinois, his home state

      Illinois authorities have determined the AR-15 rifle used to kill two people and injure a third during unrest in Kenosha was purchased, stored and used in Wisconsin, and that Kyle Rittenhouse never possessed it in Illinois. That bit of information came from the Lake County State's Attorney's Office in a news release issued Tuesday. The release said police in Antioch, Rittenhouse's hometown — and where he turned himself in — investigated any possible crimes Rittenhouse may have committed in Illinois, but found none.

    • Eric Trump cancels trip to Michigan gun store after former employee allegedly plotted to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer
      The Independent

      Eric Trump cancels trip to Michigan gun store after former employee allegedly plotted to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer

      Eric Trump has cancelled a trip to a Michigan gun store after it was revealed one of the former employees was one of 13 men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Huron Valley Guns in New Hudson, Michigan, wrote in a Facebook post that one of the suspects worked for the company for three weeks in February. Ed Swadish, owner of Huron Valley Guns, confirmed to The Detroit News that the man worked for the company at the start of February.

    • During heated exchange, Nancy Pelosi tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer he's 'an apologist' for the GOP
      The Week

      During heated exchange, Nancy Pelosi tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer he's 'an apologist' for the GOP

      During a contentious interview on Tuesday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) repeatedly told CNN's Wolf Blitzer he had "no idea" what he was talking about regarding negotiations for a coronavirus relief bill, and he is an "apologist" for the Republican Party. Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been trying to work out a stimulus bill, with the White House's latest offer of a $1.8 trillion package delivered last week. On Oct. 1, the House approved a $2.2 trillion package, down from the $3.4 trillion bill approved in May. Blitzer asked Pelosi why, when there are people who can't pay their rent and need to go to food banks, she won't accept the $1.8 trillion offer.

    • Marine Corps fires commander after 9 service members died when their amphibious assault vehicle sank into the sea
      Business Insider

      Marine Corps fires commander after 9 service members died when their amphibious assault vehicle sank into the sea

      The Marine Corps has decided to fire the commander of the unit involved in an amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) accident that left nine service members dead in July, the Marine Corps said in a press statement Tuesday evening. The Marine Corps said that Lt. Col. Michael Regner, the commander of Battalion Landing Team 1/4 attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, was relieved "due to a loss in trust and confidence in his ability to command as a result of the assault amphibious vehicle mishap." The Marine Corps investigation into the AAV accident that killed eight Marines and a Navy sailor is still ongoing.

    • Psychiatrist Judith Herman: Trump’s collapse in the polls has “undeniably” made him more “dangerous”
      Salon

      Psychiatrist Judith Herman: Trump’s collapse in the polls has “undeniably” made him more “dangerous”

      US President Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. Dr. Judith Herman, the co-founder of the Victims of Violence Program at Cambridge Health Alliance and a longtime psychiatry professor at Harvard Medical School, has been warning about President Donald Trump's mental health since the 2016 election, when she called on then-President Barack Obama to request a "full medical and psychiatric evaluation" of the president-elect.

    • Don’t Let Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation Hearing Dress Fool You
      The Daily Beast

      Don’t Let Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation Hearing Dress Fool You

      Amy Coney Barrett's beet-pink dress spoke before she did: it looked sensible, practical, and stoically feminine, an image she aims to project. It was a pretty dress, maybe even stylish by D.C.'s standards. A flat bow rested on her right shoulder, just underneath a string of pearls.

    • China tells French museum: don't mention Genghis Khan in your Genghis Khan exhibition
      The Telegraph

      China tells French museum: don't mention Genghis Khan in your Genghis Khan exhibition

      A French museum has postponed an exhibit about Mongol Emperor Genghis Khan citing interference by the Chinese government, which it accuses of trying to rewrite history. The Chateau des ducs de Bretagne history museum in the western city of Nantes said that it was putting the show about the fearsome 13th century leader on hold for over three years. In a statement Monday, the museum's director Bertrand Guillet said "we made the decision to stop this production in the name of the human, scientific and ethical values that we defend."

    • Biggest World War Two bomb found in Poland explodes while being defused
      Reuters

      Biggest World War Two bomb found in Poland explodes while being defused

      The biggest World War Two bomb ever found in Poland exploded under water on Tuesday as navy divers tried to defuse it. More than 750 people had been evacuated from the area near the Piast Canal outside the town of Swinoujscie where the Tallboy bomb used by Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) was found. It weighed nearly 5,400 kg, including 2,400 kg of explosive.

    • Clean Up With These Amazon Prime Day Vacuum Deals
      Architectural Digest

      Clean Up With These Amazon Prime Day Vacuum Deals

      One editor's beloved model is $150 off Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

    • Lawyer uses hidden phone to record coworker using private bathroom, Texas police say
      Miami Herald

      Lawyer uses hidden phone to record coworker using private bathroom, Texas police say

      Months after a Texas woman found a hidden phone recording her going to the bathroom, deputies have arrested and charged a suspect: her coworker. Houston attorney Landon Keating, 30, is charged with five counts of invasive visual recordings, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman announced Tuesday in a Facebook post. In early June, deputies were called after a female coworker of Keating's discovered a cell phone hidden in her private restroom.

    • Romney decries state of America's 'vile, vituperative, hate-filled' politics, puts blame largely on Trump
      NBC News

      Romney decries state of America's 'vile, vituperative, hate-filled' politics, puts blame largely on Trump

      "I have stayed quiet with the approach of the election," Romney said in a statement posted to Twitter. "But I'm troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation — let alone the birthplace of modern democracy." "The president calls the Democratic vice presidential candidate "a monster;" he repeatedly labels the speaker of the House "crazy;" he calls for the Justice Department to put the prior president in jail; he attacks the governor of Michigan on the very day a plot is discovered to kidnap her," Romney said of comments Trump has made within the last week in Fox News interviews and on Twitter.

    • Apple has now officially discontinued 4 older iPhones in 2020 — here are the devices that are gone for good
      Business Insider

      Apple has now officially discontinued 4 older iPhones in 2020 — here are the devices that are gone for good

      With the launch of the iPhone 12, Apple discontinued two more iPhones, bringing its total to four for the year. Apple has stopped selling the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, replacing them with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Earlier this year, Apple discontinued the iPhone 8 after launching the second-generation iPhone SE.

    • Afghan-Taliban conflict: Helicopters carrying wounded troops collide
      BBC

      Afghan-Taliban conflict: Helicopters carrying wounded troops collide

      The area has seen fierce clashes in recent days between the Taliban and Afghan government forces, supported by US airstrikes. The insurgents have been fighting their way to the outskirts of the nearby city of Lashkar Gah where they have already taken control of one district. The United Nations in Afghanistan says more than 35,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Helmand.

    • Drunken groin shooting and bar fight have nearly half a Wisconsin police force on leave
      Miami Herald

      Drunken groin shooting and bar fight have nearly half a Wisconsin police force on leave

      Nearly half of a small-town Wisconsin police department has been on leave since a bar fight and the drunken shooting of a man's groin, officials say. The city of Mauston, a town of about 4,400 northwest of Madison, released details Tuesday about why four of 10 officers haven't been on the job for over a month. On Tuesday, Sgt. Michael Sturek was charged with felony recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor offenses of operating a firearm while intoxicated and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, according to a news release.

    • KGO – San Francisco

      2 remain in critical condition after outdoor dining crash in San Jose

      Two women remain in critical condition, according to police, after a 69-year-old man crashed his SUV into a crowd of dim sum diners outside Grand Century Shopping Mall in San Jose on Sunday afternoon.

    • Biden leads Trump by 17 points as election race enters final stage
      The Guardian

      Biden leads Trump by 17 points as election race enters final stage

      Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead over Donald Trump has surged to a record 17 points as the US election enters its final sprint, an Opinium Research and Guardian opinion poll shows. Four years later, Democratic nominee Michael Dukakis led George HW Bush by 17 points only to suffer defeat, but that poll was taken in July so Bush had ample time to recover. With election day just three weeks away and millions of votes already cast, some Republicans fear a rout in the races for the presidency, Senate and House of Representatives.

    • Alaska mayor to resign after TV news anchor posts what she says is partially nude photo of him
      NBC News

      Alaska mayor to resign after TV news anchor posts what she says is partially nude photo of him

      The mayor of Anchorage, Alaska, announced his plans to resign Tuesday after apologizing for an “inappropriate messaging relationship” with a local TV news reporter who had posted what she said was a partially nude photo of him on Facebook. In a statement, Mayor Ethan Berkowitz attributed the resignation to "unacceptable personal conduct" that "compromised" his ability to run Alaska's largest city and caused "great injury" to his family, employees and community. The resignation came after Berkowitz, a Democrat and former statehouse minority leader who was first elected mayor in 2015, released a statement Monday describing the relationship with the reporter, Maureen "Maria" Athens, as a “major lapse in judgement” that was consensual and occurred several years ago.

    • Russian spies living among us: Inside the FBI's "Operation Ghost Stories"
      CBS News

      Russian spies living among us: Inside the FBI's "Operation Ghost Stories"

      Through never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews,  "The FBI Declassified" takes you inside the minds of heroic federal agents and analysts as they reveal how they solved some of the biggest cases of their careers. Around 2000, FBI agents learned there were multiple sets of Russian spies in the United States, posing as Americans. "Operation Ghost Stories was probably the largest FBI counterintelligence investigation in history," says Alan Kohler, assistant director of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division.

    • Long Lines at Georgia Polling Place Prompt Hysterical Accusations of GOP ‘Voter Suppression’
      National Review

      Long Lines at Georgia Polling Place Prompt Hysterical Accusations of GOP ‘Voter Suppression’

      Footage showing long lines of enthusiastic early voters in a Georgia county drew predictable cries of “voter suppression” from Democrats and Twitter pundits, while election experts said such allegations were baseless and lacked context. A 70-second video of the line to cast early votes at Gwinnett County station on Monday, shared by an Atlanta Journal Constitution reporter, had racked up over 7.5 million views on Tuesday, with plenty using the footage of those waiting to decry the system. Democrats seized on the opportunity as a PR stunt to promote their own legislation and cast the long line as evidence of Republican voter suppression.

    • Convicted killer Erik Menendez moved to isolation after reportedly receiving pot-stuffed prison package
      NY Daily News

      Convicted killer Erik Menendez moved to isolation after reportedly receiving pot-stuffed prison package

      Convicted killer Erik Menendez was moved to an isolation unit Monday after California prison officials reportedly discovered a half-baked plan to send him marijuana behind bars. The brother who is now serving time for the 1989 shotgun murders of his millionaire parents was the intended recipient of the pot-stuffed parcel sent to the RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, TMZ.com reported Tuesday. Prison officials intercepted the package and are now investigating whether or not Menendez was expecting its arrival, the website said.

    • Amy Coney Barrett uses the offensive term 'sexual preference' to refer to LGBTQ people, who she falsely claims she's never discriminated against
      Business Insider

      Amy Coney Barrett uses the offensive term 'sexual preference' to refer to LGBTQ people, who she falsely claims she's never discriminated against

      At her Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, the Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett used the widely denounced term "sexual preference" to refer to LGBTQ Americans' sexual orientations. LGBTQ-rights organizations and others quickly pointed out that the correct term is "sexual orientation" and that anti-LGBTQ activists used "preference" to suggest that gender identity and sexual orientation are choices. Barrett refused to say whether she agreed with the landmark 2015 Supreme Court ruling that same-sex marriage is a constitutionally protected right.

    • He posted fish photos from his Keys vacation. Then he went to jail
      Miami Herald

      He posted fish photos from his Keys vacation. Then he went to jail

      A North Florida man came to the Florida Keys in August and fished, chronicling his vacation by posting videos and photos on his Facebook page. The Facebook posts show a protected Goliath grouper being filleted, a batch of undersized lobster on the grill and an undersized nurse shark placed in a swimming pool that is treated with chlorine at his vacation rental in Marathon, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Yansel Garrido, 32, was jailed Tuesday after his arrest on charges of cruelty to animals — for the nurse shark treatment — harvesting a Goliath grouper and possession of six undersized lobsters, all misdemeanors.