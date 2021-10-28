Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) appears reasonably valued - but has set itself a very high base to beat in 2022

Richard Bowman
·3 min read

This article originally appeared on Simply Wall St News.

Alphabet Inc’s ( NASDAQ:GOOG ) share price rallied to a new high yesterday after the company announced strong third quarter financial results. The share price initially traded lower in late trade on Tuesday, as some investors reacted to slowing revenue at YouTube and Google Cloud. Investors have since decided to focus on the big picture, and the fact that the company grew quarterly revenue by a staggering $19 billion in the last year. However, the company has now set itself a very high base to beat in 2022.

Highlights from the quarter included:

  • Revenue up 41% year-on-year to $65.12 billion, and $2 billion ahead of consensus estimates.

  • EPS up 71% year-on-year to $27.99 and $4.87 ahead of estimates.

  • Net Income up 68% year-on-year to $18.9 billion.

  • Google Cloud revenue up 44.9% to $5 billion, but $100 million below estimates.

  • YouTube Ad revenue up 43% to $7.2 billion, but $220 million below estimates.

See our latest analysis for Alphabet

Alphabet’s Valuation

In August we looked at Alphabet’s valuation . At the time when we discounted cash flow forecasts from analysts who cover the stock, we estimated the fair value at $4,575 a share. At the time the stock was trading at 40% below that level and we said that like many holding companies the discount may remain in place.

Since then forecasts have continued to rise and the estimated value is now $4874.99. So, while the stock price has risen it remains 40% below the estimated value.

The stock’s PE ratio of 27.5x is currently well-below the industry average of 36.2x, meaning that it is also trading at a more reasonable valuation than its peers. However, given that Alphabet’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Alphabet?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Analysts are expecting earnings growth to average 12.4% over the next 3 years - but that includes an expected slowdown to just 4.4% in 2022, before an increase to 18% and 14% in the following years. Next year’s slowdown will primarily be a result of the very high base that has been set over the last few quarters.

So, while the big picture remains very positive, there’s a strong likelihood that sentiment weakens next year as growth slips into the single digits. If you look at a long term chart of the share price you will see that the price often consolidates, either by trading sideways for several months, or falling 10 to 20% before rebounding.

Key Takeaways

Alphabet has been an incredible stock to own for a long time. The company is also a key player at the forefront of several key growth industries , and the long term picture remains bright. But, in the medium term, there is a reasonable chance the share price underperforms the market - though this would offer an opportunity for accumulation.

Analysts will be updating their models for Alphabet in the next few days - you can keep track of what analysts are forecasting by clicking here .

If you are no longer interested in Alphabet, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Simply Wall St analyst Richard Bowman and Simply Wall St have no position in any of the companies mentioned. This article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Alphabet (GOOGL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 21.01% and 3.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open higher ahead of GDP, jobless claims

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Wednesday evening after a mixed day in markets, with the major equity indexes pulling back from record levels. Traders looked ahead to more earnings and economic reports on Thursday.

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best stocks to invest in right now according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now According to Hedge Funds. Choosing the right stocks to add to an investment portfolio […]

  • This 8.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Just Added a Huge Fuel Source

    The high-yield energy stock is combining with a rival to significantly increase its scale and cash flow.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Nvidia Is Doubling Down on a Massive Opportunity

    The graphics specialist has made a smart move to bolster its position in a potentially lucrative market.

  • QuantumScape Stock Drops After Surprise Profit. How a Company With No Sales Made Money.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • I Bond rates can be an inflation hedge: What are they and why should you buy some now?

    You're going to hear more about I Bonds in November when some startling new rates are set to be announced. What are they and how do they work?

  • Why Shiba Inu Skyrocketed to a New All-Time High Today

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared more than 60% to a record high above $0.00008 on Wednesday, furthering a staggering rally in the popular cryptocurrency's price in recent days. Shiba Inu is now the 11th most valuable cryptocurrency, with a total market value of more than $28 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Supporters of the so-called meme coin believe it's a worthy rival to Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), a controversial cryptocurrency that was created as a joke and went on to rocket in value.

  • Tom Schwartz Reveals His Home Equity Loan Was Denied: "I Just Kinda Wanna Cry"

    On this season of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval have each revealed plans to take out home equity loans to finance their latest venture, a new bar called Schwartz and Sandy's. However, on the show's October 26 episode, Schwartz opened up about hitting an unexpected bump in the road. "I found out that my home equity loan got denied," he told Lisa Vanderpump. "But I still have a small business loan pending." In an interview, Schwartz shared more details about his financial situati

  • 4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    It's not too far-fetched for these four growth leaders to multiply your money in time for your retirement.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks That Can Safeguard Your Portfolio Against a Market Crash

    Wall Street is starting to get nervous about a potential market correction of 10% or more in the coming months, and perhaps for good reason. Second, the U.S. Federal Reserve recently admitted that inflation will continue to be a problem well into 2022. This so-called "Great Resignation" could worsen the emerging inflation problem, as U.S. companies are forced to increase wages and benefits packages to fill out their labor force.

  • Costco of cannabis? Pot shop stock surges ahead of discount rebrand

    Analysts expect High Tide's stock to keep rising as the company rebrands its stores.

  • Oprah Winfrey Stock Portfolio: 10 Companies To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 companies to consider in the portfolio of Oprah Winfrey. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Oprah Winfrey Stock Portfolio: 5 Companies To Consider. Oprah Winfrey is among a rare breed of billionaires in the United States that have made their […]

  • Shiba Inu Surges to Record as Robinhood Petition Passes 300,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutThe growing clamor for Robinhood Markets Inc. to add the Shiba Inu coin to its platform is helping boost the cryptocurrency to record highs.The SHIB token, as it’s known, has risen 13% in the past 24 hours, according to data from C

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Totally Fooled Betsy DeVos and Pumped Her Family For Millions, Says Witness

    Alex Wong/Getty ImagesThe family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos invested nearly $100 million in Theranos after a marathon meeting with the biotech startup’s founder Elizabeth Holmes, a director of the billionaire’s family office testified on Tuesday.Lisa Peterson, who manages private equity investments for the DeVos clan’s RDV Corporation, told jurors at Holmes’ California wire fraud trial that she and members of the Michigan-based dynasty flew to Silicon Valley in 2014 to meet Holmes