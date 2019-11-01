Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG.L) Could Easily Take On More Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG.L) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Alphabet's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Alphabet had US$3.96b in debt in September 2019; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$121.2b in cash, so it actually has US$117.2b net cash.

How Healthy Is Alphabet's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Alphabet had liabilities of US$39.2b due within a year, and liabilities of US$28.9b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$121.2b and US$21.1b worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$74.2b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Alphabet has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Alphabet boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Alphabet's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, but that shouldn't be an issue given the it doesn't have a lot of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Alphabet can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Alphabet has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Alphabet generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 81% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Alphabet has US$117.2b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 81% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$29b. So we don't think Alphabet's use of debt is risky. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Alphabet, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.