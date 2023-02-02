Alphabet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $13.62 billion.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The internet search leader posted revenue of $76.05 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet's advertising commissions, revenue was $63.12 billion, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.15 billion.

