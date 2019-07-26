Alphabet Smashes Expectations, Announces $25 Billion Repurchase Plan

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) were soaring more than 8% in after-hours trading Thursday -- and with good reason. Though we don't usually pay close attention to Wall Street's demands, the parent company of Google absolutely trounced estimates with its second-quarter 2019 report, driven largely by the strength of the internet search giant's core advertising business.

Oh, and Alphabet followed by authorizing a massive $25 billion (yes, with a "b") stock repurchase plan.

Let's take a closer look at what Alphabet had to say about its incredible quarter, as well as what investors should be watching in the coming months.

Google logo on Alphabet's headquarters office. More

IMAGE SOURCE: ALPHABET.

Building "a more helpful Google for everyone"

Let's start with the headline numbers: Alphabet's second-quarter revenue climbed 19.3% year over year (or 22% at constant currencies) to $38.944 billion, accelerating from 16.7% growth last quarter and far above the $38.17 billion most analysts were modeling. On the bottom line, that translated to net income of $9.947 billion, or $14.21 per share, up 20.9% from adjusted earnings of $11.75 per share this time a year ago (excluding the impact of last year's European Commission antitrust fine of more than $5 billion), and again absolutely trounced estimates for $11.33 per share.

Alphabet doesn't provide specific revenue or earnings guidance, but there's no denying its relative outperformance this quarter.

"Our effort to build a more helpful Google for everyone brings countless opportunities to help users, partners, and enterprise customers every day," stated Google CEO Sundar Pichai. "From improvements in core information products such as Search, Maps, and the Google Assistant, to new breakthroughs in AI and our growing Cloud and Hardware offerings, I'm incredibly excited by the momentum across Google's businesses and the innovation that is fueling our growth."

On Alphabet's segment performance

Alphabet breaks its results down based on two primary business segments, Google and "other bets." Here's how they each performed in terms of revenue and operating income (or losses) in the second quarter:

Metric 3 Months Ended June 30, 2019 3 Months Ended June 30, 2018 Change Google revenue $38.782 billion $32.512 billion 19.3% Google operating income $10.388 billion $8.959 billion 16% Other bets revenue $162 million $145 million 11.7% Other bets operating income (loss) ($989 million) ($732 million) N/A

Data source: Alphabet.

Within Google's totals, advertising revenue increased 16.1% to $32.601 billion, largely driven by a 17.5% jump in revenue from Google's own properties, to $27.335 billion, and supplemented by a 9.1% gain from network members' sites, to $5.266 billion. Traffic acquisition costs (TAC) climbed a healthy 12.7% to $7.238 billion, comfortably trailing advertising sales growth and falling 1 percentage point year over year to 22% of total ad sales.

Drilling deeper, impressions on network members' sites climbed 11% year year over, and cost-per-impression fell 1%. Paid clicks on Google properties climbed 28%, while Google's cost-per-click -- which helps illustrate how much Google makes per ad -- fell 11%, partly a byproduct of the outsize growth of YouTube, where ads tend to reach users earlier in the purchase funnel so they monetize at lower rates.

Next, let's not forget Google's non-advertising segment, where revenue skyrocketed 39.7% year over year to $6.181 billion thanks largely to the strength of Google Cloud products and Google Play. In particular, Cloud exceeded an annual revenue run rate of $8 billion during the quarter as it admirably sustained its growth. Google's hardware business also benefited from the successful launch of its new Pixel 3a smartphone.