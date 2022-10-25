Alphabet's earnings report confirmed a big ad spending slowdown, and that bodes poorly for Meta

Samantha Delouya
·2 min read
Google CEO Sundar Pichai talking
Alphabet CEO Sundar PichaiBrandon Wade/Reuters

  • Google's ad revenue fell by nearly $2B compared to the previous quarter, proving a slowdown in the ad market

  • The disappointing results are a "bad omen" for digital advertising companies at large, including Meta.

  • The numbers follow Snap, which also reported that advertising partners are "decreasing budgets."

Alphabet's quarterly results prove the advertising market is suffering, and that bodes poorly for other companies that make most of their money from ads, including Meta.

On Tuesday, Alphabet reported that Google's third-quarter advertising revenue fell sequentially by nearly $2 billion compared to this year's second quarter. Alphabet's CFO Ruth Porat attributed the decline to a "pullback in advertiser spend in some areas" on the company's earnings call.

"When Google stumbles, it's a bad omen for digital advertising at large," said Evelyn Mitchell, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence, a research firm owned by Insider's parent company.

To be sure, Google's weaker-than-expected results could signal trouble for Meta, which has already reported slowing advertising revenues in previous quarters.

In a recent note, Mark Mahaney, an analyst at Evercore, wrote that he expects Meta's third-quarter ad revenue to decline 5% compared to last year when it reports earnings on Wednesday.

A further drop in advertising revenue for Meta could add to investors' anxiety as the company has recently drawn ire from analysts and at least one prominent investor for its — so far  unprofitable pivot to the metaverse.

However, Google's disappointing results were not the first sign of the continued digital ad slowdown. Snap also reported weak quarterly results last week.

"We are finding that our advertising partners across many industries are decreasing their marketing budgets, especially in the face of operating environment headwinds, inflation-driven cost pressures, and rising costs of capital," Snap wrote in a letter to investors.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • St. Louis School Shooting Kills Two, Including 15-Year-Old Student

    Two people have been killed and at least six others have been injured in a school shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday.

  • Should You Buy IAC Now?

    Alphyn Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. The same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -10.95% net compared to -4.88% return for the S&P 500 Index. Year-to-date the fund returned -34.2% compared to -23.9% return for the S&P500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s […]

  • Bear vs. bull markets: How they differ and can affect how you invest

    Ups and downs in the stock market are often categorized as bull or bear markets. Here’s the difference.

  • Walmart (WMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $140.07, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day.

  • SK Hynix says chip industry woes "unprecedented", to slash investment

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said on Wednesday the memory chip market is facing an "unprecedented deterioration", as its third-quarter profit tumbled 60% amid a surge in inflation, missing expectations. "Supply will continue to exceed demand for the time being," the world's second-biggest memory chip maker said in a statement, pointing to a fall in notebook and smartphone shipments. The company said it plans reduce its investment next year by more than 50% on-year.

  • How did these former Ohio State defensive players do Week 7 in the NFL?

    How did these former Ohio State defensive players do Week 7 in the NFL? #GoBucks #NFL

  • Brazil election: Accusations and misinformation on the campaign trail

    President Bolsonaro faces rival Lula da Silva in a second-round run-off on 30 October.

  • Home Flipping Is Down, And Those That Remain Are Looking For Cash Investors

    The demise of a formerly hot home market, torn apart by increasing mortgage interest rates, is now beginning to affect a once thriving home-flipping environment. With interest rates now over 7%, home flipping, which hit new heights in early 2022, has dropped as the real estate market shifts. Home sales have fallen 25% since September 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Meanwhile, ATTOM Data Solutions, a leading curator of real estate data nationwide, has also released

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a

  • Want $1,000 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $31,300 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Every so often, the stock market presents investors with what can be best described as a "buckle up and hold on" sort of year. All three major U.S. stock indexes have plummeted firmly into a bear market in 2022, with the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 38% of its value from its all-time high set in November. Dividend stocks might be the answer.

  • The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 3 Stocks Hand Over Fist

    A combination of strong branding and sustainable tailwinds should allow these stocks to perform well in the long run.

  • The Fed is realizing that inflation is a smaller 'black hole of pain' than previously thought, and stocks could rally 16% by year-end, Fundstrat says

    A pause in rate hikes could lead stocks exceed the rally seen in July, when investors had first started hoping the Fed would pivot from its rate hikes.

  • Google ad sales take a hit and widely miss estimates, Alphabet stock drops 6%

    The results, which missed in several key product categories, further rattled investors, already spooked by poor quarterly results last week from Snap Inc. Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. is scheduled to report its third-quarter results Wednesday.

  • ‘Who Doesn’t Like a Bargain?’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    This year we saw declines pretty much across the board, with the S&P 500 tumbling ~20%. But last week was the index’s best week since June – the S&P had a weekly gain of about 4.7%. We’ve seen several of these bounces this year, and the question is, are they bullish indicators or merely 'dead cats'? According to Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, it shouldn't really make a difference whether we’re looking at bullish indicators or bear market rallies. The key here is simply

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

    Given the positive dynamics in the energy sector and the income potential, investing in energy stocks is a no-brainer.

  • AT&T Stock Could Soar 40%, According to Wall Street

    Positive talk coming from Wall Street analysts about telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) is a breath of fresh air for investors. Shares of AT&T have struggled for years as the company built up and then dismantled a media empire. Analyst Frank Louthan of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) made the case for AT&T on Monday, upgrading his rating on the stock from outperform to strong buy, and he bumped up his price target to $24 per share.

  • 2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

    Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.

  • Dave Ramsey Says Your Car Could Cost You $10 Million -- and He May Be Right

    The answer to that question is definitely no. Unfortunately, many people are giving up that much money, thanks to their vehicles -- at least according to finance expert Dave Ramsey. Here's what Ramsey has to say about why your vehicle could come at such a steep price. Ramsey warned that your vehicle could cost you millions of dollars as a result of the opportunity cost associated with always having a car payment.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Dividend Is Being Reduced To $0.90

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to $0.90 on the 7th of...