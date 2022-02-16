Alphabet's Waymo, CH Robinson to test automated trucks in Texas

FILE PHOTO: The Waymo logo is displayed during the company's unveil of a self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivan during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
Hyunjoo Jin
·2 min read

By Hyunjoo Jin

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's self-driving technology unit Waymo and truck fleet operator C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc said on Wednesday they would team up to test automated trucks with safety drivers behind the wheels in Texas in the coming months.

The partnership will allow C.H. Robinson to be among the earlier users of Waymo's automated trucking technology when it is ultlimately deployed, said Chris O’Brien, Chief Commercial Officer of C.H. Robinson.

O'Brien said development of autonomous long-haul trucks will provide welcome relief to fleets that struggled with hauling capacity restraints and chronic driver shortages even before the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the situation.

A number of self-driving firms are scrambling to forge partnerships with truck makers, operators and customers, accelerating the race to put automated trucks on the road.

Long-haul trucks should be easier to automate than robotaxis because major highways are less challenging environments than bustling city roads. Still, Waymo was cautious how fast they can ramp up.

"We also have a lot of humility that our technology solution is just one piece of a very complex puzzle," said Charlie Jatt, head of commercialization for trucking, Waymo Via.

"It is going to take a gradual evolution to scale this to the full benefit," he said.

Waymo has been developing autonomous driving technology for over a decade, but it has yet to scale up the technology. It initially focused on robo-taxis but in 2017 set up Waymo Via to build technology for automated trucking and delivery services. The company also has partnerships with Daimler's truck unit, long-haul trucker JB Hunt and package carrier UPS .

Waymo is integrating its self-driving software and sensors with Daimler trucks. It has been testing with JB Hunt and UPS in Texas where Waymo hopes to deploy fully autonomous trucking technology in the next few years.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi in Jerusalem: US support for Israel is 'ironclad'

    American support for Israel remains “ironclad,” U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told members of Israel's parliament Wednesday, despite deep differences between the nations on Iran, peace with the Palestinians and other issues. Pelosi stuck to what the U.S. and Israel have in common, particularly on their desires to rein in Iran's nuclear capabilities and find a path toward peace with the Palestinians. “The U.S. remains ironclad, I keep using that word, in our support of Israel’s security and its regional stability," Pelosi said with her counterpart, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, standing nearby.

  • Key energy agencies diverge as demand and oil prices climb

    Leaders of the world's most consequential energy bodies gathered for a forum Wednesday to discuss the uncertain future of oil as demand rebounds and prices climb, all while a growing roster of nations pledge to transition to cleaner forms of energy. The forum, which included speakers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the International Energy Agency and the International Energy Forum, presented varying forecasts for oil demand and discussed energy security and market stability. Major oil-producing nations, like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have long argued that a rapid energy transition away from the fossil fuels that they continue to rely on for revenue will impact global economic growth and hurt the world's poorest.

  • The Criminalization of Black Women Starts Early

    About 130 children a year are arrested in schools, found an analysis by USA TODAY. Out of the three children they profiled, one of them was Kaia Rolle who was arrested at six years old. Though USA TODAY reported Black boys were more likely to be arrested than Black girls, there is a discussion to be had about the intersectional conflicts Black girls are exposed to before they finish elementary school.

  • Will the Valley's housing market crash this year? Experts weigh in

    Despite mounting issues such as higher prices and rising mortgage rates, Valley homebuilders and analysts remain confident early in the year that demand for housing will remain strong. Here's what they had to say.

  • Confrontation over fender-bender leads to fatal shooting, Texas police say

    A minor accident led to a confrontation, police said.

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe company took offline its 100-megawat

  • Women Are Sharing How They Found Out They Were Underpaid At Work, And I'm Ready To Call HR

    "I realized I was underpaid by at least $10,000, though probably closer to $15,000."View Entire Post ›

  • A restaurant in Massachusetts denied overtime pay to workers and took their tips, a federal court says

    The restaurant and its owner admitted the charges and were ordered to pay staff $344,798 in back wages, tips, and damages, legal filings show.

  • Trial begins in case of Ozark mom who says CoxHealth CEO defamed her on social media

    A woman suing Cox because she did not want to use the word "COVID" to log into a telehealth visit faced intense questioning on the witness stand.

  • The Demand For These 15 Jobs Is Skyrocketing — Plus, What You Need To Get One

    The future of work is changing — and these jobs are in high demand.View Entire Post ›

  • JPMorgan Is the First Bank Into the Metaverse, Looks at Business Opportunities

    The Wall Street bank has opened a lounge in blockchain-based Decentraland.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • Ford Reconsiders an Important Strategic Decision

    Auto giant Ford could restart production of cars in India less than six months after saying it would cease all vehicle manufacturing there.

  • Truckers 'willing to work,' insist they're not to blame for supply chain woes

    As a bottlenecked supply chain slows deliveries, truckers have a clear message: we're not at fault.

  • Warren Buffett loves using Valentine's Day to explain why See's Candies is his 'dream business'

    "See's Candies means getting kissed," Buffett said in 1998. "If we can get that in the minds of people, we can raise prices."

  • From Gyms At Work To Excessive Communication, Here Are 15 Signs Of A Potentially Toxic Workplace

    FYI: Never pay to work!View Entire Post ›

  • Vietnam apparel exports seen rising 7.4% this year to $43.5 billion -official

    Vietnam's apparel exports are expected to jump 7.4% this year to $43.5 billion as factories keep up production despite surging coronavirus infections, the country's textile and garment association told Reuters. Among the world's largest manufacturers for brands like Nike, Zara, and H&M, Vietnam has recently lifted most of its COVID-19 curbs, which last year disrupted production and hobbled global supply chains. "The pandemic will have a milder impact on Vietnam's garment and textile industry this year thanks to a high vaccination rate," Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association vice chairman, Truong Van Cam, said in an interview this week.

  • Microsoft Returning to the Office on Feb. 28 as Covid Cases Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. told many U.S. employees to begin returning to their offices starting Feb. 28, making a fresh attempt to get the software maker’s operations back to normal as Covid-19 cases abate. Unless they have a special arrangement, workers should begin a 30-day transition period on that date “to make adjustments to their routines and adopt the working preferences they’ve agreed upon with their managers,” Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela said in a blog post Monday.Micro

  • Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

    Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre that alleged disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein arranged for Prince Andrew to sexually abuse and rape Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to court papers filed Tuesday.Why it matters: The financial details of the settlement were not disclosed, though it came after Andrew lost a bid to have the lawsuit dismissed, setting him up to face a civil trial in the United States. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.Stay on top of the latest mark