Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Alphamin Resources is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.50 = US$170m ÷ (US$421m - US$79m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Alphamin Resources has an ROCE of 50%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 2.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Alphamin Resources' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Alphamin Resources.

So How Is Alphamin Resources' ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Alphamin Resources is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 50% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Alphamin Resources is utilizing 323% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 19% of its operations, which isn't ideal. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Key Takeaway

Overall, Alphamin Resources gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 238% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Alphamin Resources can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Alphamin Resources you'll probably want to know about.

