Alpharetta homeowner says he was beaten with belt, after telling couple to stop having sex outside

Alpharetta police say they are searching for a man who attacked another man with a belt last month.

The beating left the man hospitalized with broken bones.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims obtained video of the attack that shows the unidentified suspect throwing a punch in the residential area of Avalon.

The video also shows the homeowner approach the suspect and another woman first.

He told police that he was working in his garage when he saw a man and woman having sex outside, so he confronted them.

It appears that the suspect then hits the homeowner at least twice before running out of the frame with the homeowner following him.

“We don’t know what the homeowner said to him, but what we do know is that the individual, the person involved, definitely took it too far,” Captain Jakai Braithwaite said.

The homeowner’s wife was not available for an interview, but told Mims that her husband had broken bones in his face and a broken rib. She says he had cuts and bruises on his back from the belt and she found him unconscious.

“She came outside and saw him on the ground, so it wasn’t a situation where someone got assaulted and called the police and said ‘Oh, I’m hurt, I need help.’ I mean, he was out, he was on the ground,” Braithwaite said.

The homeowner told police that he didn’t hit back because of how young the attacker looked. Police believe he’s in his teens.

Braithwaite says if you find yourself in a similar situation, call police first.

“Allow us to do our jobs. We work with a bunch of professional men and women. If you call us, our response time is great here in the City of Alpharetta. We’re coming,” he said.

Anyone who recognizes the couple in the video should call police.

