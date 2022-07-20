Alpharetta man drove to Chicago suburb to kill estranged wife before turning gun on self, report say

An Alpharetta man is dead after police said he traveled to the Chicago area, shot his estranged wife and then turned the gun on himself.

According to a police report, investigators were called to Sania Khan’s home in Streeterville on Monday after Alpharetta police requested a welfare check.

Khan’s estranged husband Raheel Ahmed had been reported missing from his Alpharetta home.

“An officer from Alpharetta told Chicago police that Ahmed and his wife, 29-year-old Sania Khan, were ‘going through a divorce,’ according to the reports. He was depressed and traveled here ‘to salvage the marriage,’” the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Police said that when they knocked on the door, they heard a gunshot and someone groan. Once they were able to get into the home, investigators said they found Khan unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. Ahmed was found in a bedroom, also with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigator said they found a note nearby.

The medical examiner ruled Khan’s death a homicide and Ahmed’s death a suicide.

